Williams Reaffirms Earnings Guidance

TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Williams (NYSE: WMB) today announced that based on expected strong third-quarter performance and expectations for the fourth quarter, and despite recent market weakness, the company anticipates its full-year Adjusted EBITDA will be near the high end of its previously announced guidance range of $6.1 to $6.4 billion.

“At Williams, we continue to execute on our natural gas focused strategy, which is delivering in the current environment and will continue to deliver substantial growth for the long-term,” said Alan Armstrong, president and CEO. “We have built a business that is steady, predictable and durable through market cycles. As with prior volatile markets, Williams’ performance remains resilient and is well positioned to thrive through the current macro-economic risks including inflation, higher interest rates and a potential recession.”

On August 1, 2022, Williams raised the Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the second time since its original issuance in February 2022, driven by strong base business performance, increased volume outlook for upstream joint ventures and the benefit of higher commodity prices. Further information regarding the Adjusted EBITDA guidance range follows.

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release refers to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined under the rules of the SEC. Our segment performance measure, modified EBITDA, is defined as net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, income tax expense, net interest expense, equity earnings from equity-method investments, other net investing income, impairments of equity investments and goodwill, depreciation and amortization expense, and accretion expense associated with asset retirement obligations for nonregulated operations. We also add our proportional ownership share (based on ownership interest) of modified EBITDA of equity-method investments.

Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items of income or loss that we characterize as unrepresentative of our ongoing operations. Management believes this measure provides investors meaningful insight into results from ongoing operations.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Modified EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA 2022 Guidance (Dollars in millions) Low Mid High Net income (loss) $ 1,754 $ 1,854 $ 1,954 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 400 450 500 Interest expense 1,145 Equity (earnings) losses (610 ) Proportional Modified EBITDA of equity-method investments 960 Depreciation and amortization expenses and accretion for asset retirement obligations associated with nonregulated operations 2,075 Other 9 Modified EBITDA $ 5,733 $ 5,883 $ 6,033 EBITDA Adjustments 367 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,100 $ 6,250 $ 6,400

About Williams

As the world demands reliable, low-cost, low-carbon energy, Williams (NYSE: WMB) will be there with the best transport, storage and delivery solutions to reliably fuel the clean energy economy. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Williams is an industry-leading, investment grade C-Corp with operations across the natural gas value chain including gathering, processing, interstate transportation, storage, wholesale marketing and trading of natural gas and natural gas liquids. With major positions in top U.S. supply basins, Williams connects the best supplies with the growing demand for clean energy. Williams owns and operates more than 30,000 miles of pipelines system wide – including Transco, the nation’s largest volume and fastest growing pipeline – and handles approximately 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States that is used every day for clean-power generation, heating and industrial use. Learn how the company is leveraging its nationwide footprint to incorporate clean hydrogen, next generation gas and other innovations at www.williams.com.

