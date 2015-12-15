Funnel and PERQ Integrate Furthering Commitment to Open Platform Development to Fuel Disruption in Multifamily Space

Funnel and PERQ Make Leasing Frictionless for Teams and Renters

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#multifamilyinnovation—Funnel Leasing, the only Renter Management Software platform and PERQ, the Multifamily Automation platform that personalizes and automates the renter’s journey, today announced a new integration. The integration will empower property management companies to operate their businesses how they want to, instead of how tech providers limit their ability to innovate and deliver the best experience for their prospective and current residents. PERQ’s AI solution is integrated within the Funnel platform to provide AI-powered short and long-term personalized nurturing of rental prospects at scale. The end result of the union is a combined solution for automating personalized top of funnel activity thus converting leads in a more cost-effective manner and streamlined management of those leads into leases using a single guest card system. Both solutions integrate with a variety of other PropTech solutions, making for a flexible and high performing marketing and sales solution for property management companies.

“Integrations like this not only make finding a new apartment easier for renters, they also demonstrate PropTech companies giving property management companies the freedom to run their business with the right solutions for their portfolio, their team, and in general how they want,” said Lianna O’Brien Lead Product Manager, at Funnel. “Funnel’s renter-centric (single guest card) architecture and PERQ’s personalized lead nurturing work hand-in-hand to ensure that leads are followed up in a meaningful way that makes renters feel ‘at home’ from the first click or text.”

The partnership demonstrates Funnel’s continued commitment to an open platform and ethos to building renter-centric technology that places a premium on the renter’s experience. Funnel’s Renter Management Software streamlines leasing for renters, leading property owners, and managers, this integration with PERQ is an extension of that mission.

“The nature of today’s rental market makes it essential that property management companies are able to adopt best-in-class PropTech solutions, said Scott Hill, CEO and Co-Founder of PERQ. “We’re proud to be partnering with Funnel to bring the multifamily market a solution that provides onsite teams with the renter management software they need, while also providing automated and personalized nurture experiences that drive higher lead conversion and a better renting experience for consumers.”

For a full list of Funnel’s integration partners, visit Funnel’s website.

To learn more about PERQ and their integration partners, visit PERQ’s website

About Funnel Leasing

Funnel exists so multifamily operators don’t have to pick between antiquated monopolies or single solution challengers. After decades of the status quo, operators are no more efficient, and renters still dread the process of leasing an apartment. We fixed that with a platform that turns the entire business model on its head. Renter Management Software is a new category of connected tools built around the renter. The software delivers a consistent, connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals. All this while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the smaller, and happier teams that only a renter-centric platform can enable.

About PERQ

PERQ is a multifamily marketing platform that automates and personalizes the renter’s journey. Powered by artificial intelligence, PERQ combines website personalization, interactive website experiences, natural language chat in more channels, and personalized automated nurture outreach to help multifamily PMCs automate their renter’s journey and achieve higher conversions, reduce their costs per lead and lease, and save time for their overburdened onsite teams.

Contacts

Funnel Leasing

Alex Howe, VP of Marketing



[email protected]

PERQ

Maribeth Ross, EVP of Marketing



[email protected]