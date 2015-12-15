Keller Williams Releases Expanded Edition of Your First Home

Gary Keller’s consumer guide to the adventure of home buying is now available

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#consumerguide—Keller Williams (KW), the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, announces the release of an expanded second edition of Your First Home: The Proven Path to Homeownership, a book that serves as a consumer guide to the adventure of home buying.





“This book is about buying your first home, and I sincerely want to encourage you to make that leap,” said Gary Keller, best-selling author and co-founder and executive chairman, KW. “What’s great about owning a home is that it can lay a solid foundation for your financial future while also setting the tone for your personal lifestyle.”

“This book’s goal is to be your trusted guide and help you know what to expect,” said Keller.

Assembled from hundreds of interviews and in-depth research with real estate agents and consumers, Your First Home is an in-depth guide on the complete process of homeownership. The book was expanded to address new trends and tools to help consumers find, finance and buy a home.

Your First Home helps readers:

Navigate the real estate buying process, from home search to closing day.

Secure a real estate agent to advocate for you.

Find a lender you can trust.

Secure the lowest interest rate and monthly payments.

Identify a home that’s right for you.

Craft a winning offer.

Negotiate with sellers.

Settle into homeownership with style.

“Real estate agents will tell you that helping first-time home buyers is one of the most satisfying aspects of their work,” said Keller. “They know that becoming a homeowner is a huge milestone, and they feel honored to be involved.”

Your First Home is 280 pages and is available at KellerINK.com, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online booksellers. The book also serves as a valuable tool that real estate entrepreneurs can leverage to build their business.

A previous edition of Your First Home was published in 2008 and has sold more than 50,000 copies to date. The book was written by Keller and Jay Papasan, vice president of strategic content, KW.

Keller and Papasan are the bestselling co-authors of The ONE Thing: The Surprisingly Simple Truth Behind Extraordinary Results, The Millionaire Real Estate Agent, The Millionaire Real Estate Investor, and SHIFT: How Top Real Estate Agents Tackle Tough Times.

“I love what I do and feel honored to be able to help people take ownership of their first home,” said Keller. “So, good luck on your journey. I hope it’s as smooth and enjoyable as it can be, and that you’ll be thrilled when you get there—into your first home.”

