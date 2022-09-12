WonderFi Reports Voting Results from Shareholder Meeting

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 13, 2022) – WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (FTX: WNDR) (the “Company” or “WonderFi“) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general shareholder meeting (the “Meeting“) held virtually on Monday, September 12, 2022.

Shareholders of the Company approved all the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company dated July 28, 2022 (the “Circular“) and presented at the Meeting, namely:

Setting the number of directors and electing all persons that stood for nomination to the board of the Company;

Appointing Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine the auditor’s remuneration;

Approving certain amendments to the articles of the Company; and

Approving certain amendments to the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Each of the following six nominees was elected as a director of WonderFi as follows:

Name Votes For Ben Samaroo 34,427,975 Dean Skurka 27,938,745 Andrei Poliakov 30,663,198 Stephanie Li 34,512,539 Ameer Rosic 27,954,653 Asha Daniere 34,424,745

A total of 34,440,496 WonderFi shares were voted in connection with the election of directors. Final results on all matters voted at the Meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators and will be available on SEDAR (www.SEDAR.com).

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better, unified access to digital assets through centralized and decentralized platforms. WonderFi’s executive team and Board of Directors have an established track record in finance and crypto, with previous experience at Amazon, Shopify, PayPal, Galaxy Digital and Hut 8. WonderFi’s core team of engineers and technologists believe that everyone should have equal access to finance, and are aligned in the mission to empower people around the world to access finance in a simple, smart and secure way. For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

