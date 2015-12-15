Future of Healthcare Rests on Technology Innovation and Connected Systems, ISG Experts Say

Novant, Whoop, Baptist Health South Florida, Health Union, Alexion will discuss patient engagement, ecosystem collaboration at ISG TechXchange Healthcare & Life Sciences event

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #DigitalMedicine–Digital innovations and new operating models shaping the future of healthcare will be the focus of the upcoming ISG TechXchange: Healthcare and Life Sciences event, hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Executives with Novant Health, Whoop, Baptist Health South Florida, Health Union and Alexion Pharmaceuticals are among the featured speakers scheduled to appear at the event, October 12-13, at Convene-Commerce Square, 2001 Market Street, in Philadelphia.

The healthcare and life sciences industries are undergoing a seismic transformation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with life sciences companies moving from “blockbuster focus” to “patient centric” approaches to drug development and delivery while adapting to new regulations and calls for greater transparency, ISG experts say.

Healthcare payers, meanwhile, are struggling with accelerating digital transformation, regulatory and other pressures in a bid to fend off competition from hyperscalers and other disruptors, while providers look to cope with increasing cost pressures and evolving patient demographics as they adapt to telemedicine, internet of medical things and other emerging trends.

In response to these developments, the future of healthcare will become increasingly more digital, personalized and interconnected, ISG experts say.

“Personalized, digital medicine is no longer coming, it is here, and it will only become more pervasive,” said Jenn Stein, partner, ISG Life Sciences lead and co-host of the event.

Stein pointed to a number of digital innovations reshaping the medical industry, including “mobile and edge computing that facilitates decentralized clinical trials, the digital pill that reports critical ingestion stats, the wearable device that records vital biometrics, and imaging technology that enhances effectiveness of therapies and procedures. All of these will depend on interconnected, interoperative, cloud-based systems and resilient supply chains.”

Automation may be the key to overcoming the current staffing crisis among healthcare providers and attracting younger patients, ISG expert say. Eric Eskioglu, MD, executive vice president and chief medical and scientific officer for Novant Health, will explore the role smart platforms will play in improving patient-centric engagement and provider effectiveness during his industry spotlight presentation on October 13.

Later, Ellen Reilly, strategic advisor, Healthcare and Life Sciences, for advanced fitness and health wearable company Whoop, will explore the critical role of digital therapeutics in expanding patient access, care and efficiencies in a fireside chat with ISG’s Stein.

Digital systems connecting clinical development, patient care and engagement, and supply chain processes are part of a growing collaboration among ecosystem partners that will be explored in a panel discussion between Tony Ambrozie, senior vice president and chief digital information officer for Baptist Health South Florida; George Llado, former senior vice president and chief information officer for Alexion Pharmaceutical, and Ganesh Nathella, business unit head for Mindtree’s health business

Separately, Olivier Chateau, co-founder and CEO of Health Union LLC, will join a panel discussion on how data can drive a better, more personalized future in healthcare.

In the wake of pandemic disruptions, supply chain resiliency also will be a key topic of discussion during the event.

“More than 90 percent of Fortune 1000 companies have experienced significant supply chain disruption over the past two years,” said Bob Krohn, partner, ISG Healthcare, and event co-host. “Creating greater resiliency in the complex healthcare and life sciences supply chains that deliver important healthcare products and therapies means preparing for external headwinds, such as geopolitics, regulations and competitive cost pressures, as well as internal forces, like human talent and working capital, that can impact the supply chain cycle.”

Successful responses to supply chain threats, Krohn said, include “organizational restructuring, targeted acquisition and strategic divestiture to gain greater control of the supply chain, along with digital transformation curated by innovation executives, driven by business leaders and enabled by technology and security experts.”

Additional sessions will explore how digital health is accelerating transformation in the healthcare industry; how data transparency is reducing variation in care and improving experiences, and how analytics are powering personalized patient experiences and streamlining operations. Speakers include Bryan Hill, CTO and vice president, Digital Health & Innovation for Cognizant; Taka Torimoto, lead solutions architect for OutSystems; Paul Watson, vice president, Healthcare & Life Sciences for Hitachi Vantara, as well as ISG experts.

The ISG TechXchange: Healthcare and Life Sciences event is sponsored by Cognizant, CitiusTech, Hitachi Vantara, OutSystems, Capgemini, Mindtree, Onica by Rackspace Technology, LTI, Quantiphi and UiPath. Media sponsors are CIOInsights, CIOReview, the TBM Council and The AI Journal.

Additional information and registration are available on the event website.

