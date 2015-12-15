Netskope Chooses YugabyteDB to Help Scale SASE Capabilities to Millions of Users

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yugabyte, the leader in open source distributed SQL databases, today announced that Netskope selected YugabyteDB to support new innovations in its category-leading Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), part of its converged Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform. Netskope evaluated multiple databases as part of an innovation initiative, choosing YugabyteDB due to its high performance at scale, distributed ACID transactions, strong consistency, and flexible cloud native architecture. With YugabyteDB, Netskope can improve customers’ experiences and accelerate support of new cloud applications.

“As a global cybersecurity and SASE leader protecting thousands of organizations around the world, we are continuously innovating to deliver the best possible customer experience for the new normal of hybrid work environments,” said Jake Roersma, Vice President of Platform Engineering, Netskope. “The core capabilities of YugabyteDB allow us to easily scale and improve our reliability and performance without the tradeoffs of time and effort required by legacy solutions.”

Netskope is redefining cloud, data, and network security to help organizations apply zero trust principles to protect data. As a leader in SASE, Netskope delivers Borderless WAN and Intelligent Security Service Edge (SSE) capabilities such as secure web gateway (SWG), zero trust network access (ZTNA), and cloud access security broker (CASB) as a converged offering. Thousands of customers worldwide, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, use Netskope to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements.

Netskope’s category-leading CASB solution is a key part of its converged SASE platform, allowing enterprises to confidently and securely adopt cloud applications. Rapid growth in cloud applications and users means that Netskope’s CASB must handle massive data spikes as a result of cloud use. Netskope selected YugabyteDB to store critical data as it is processed and analyzed to generate alerts and insights. Serving a mission-critical role in their service, YugabyteDB was selected thanks to its ability to meet key SLAs related to transactions per second, average latency, and P99 query latency.

“When you’re building a rapidly growing solution that depends on the underlying data, accuracy, scale, and performance are imperative,” said Karthik Ranganathan, CTO and Co-Founder, Yugabyte. “Netskope’s use case is a perfect example of why we started YugabyteDB and why modern organizations need to evolve to a cloud native database built for mission-critical applications. We are thrilled to partner with Netskope to help their users stay ahead of cloud, data, and network security challenges.”

YugabyteDB’s flexibility and cloud native architecture seamlessly integrate with Netskope’s Platform which is a cloud-first microservice application architecture. This end-to-end cloud native environment allows Netskope developers to secure more users by quickly building new cloud applications and easily handling data bursts.

To learn more about Yugabyte, please visit www.yugabyte.com, and join the conversation by following Yugabyte on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Yugabyte

​​Yugabyte is the company behind YugabyteDB, the open source, high-performance distributed SQL database for building global, cloud-native applications. YugabyteDB serves business-critical applications with SQL query flexibility, high performance and cloud-native agility, thus allowing enterprises to focus on business growth instead of complex data infrastructure management. It is trusted by companies in cybersecurity, financial markets, IoT, retail, e-commerce, and other verticals. Founded in 2016 by former Facebook and Oracle engineers, Yugabyte is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, 8VC, Dell Technologies Capital, Sapphire Ventures, and others. www.yugabyte.com

About Netskope

Netskope, a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining cloud, data, and network security to help organizations apply Zero Trust principles to protect data. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers, including more than 25 of the Fortune 100, trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements. Learn how Netskope helps customers be ready for anything on their SASE journey, visit netskope.com.

Contacts

Alie Dessert



fama PR for Yugabyte



[email protected]

Inkhouse for Netskope



[email protected]