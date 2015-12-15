Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market 2022-2026: Featuring Accenture, Salesforce, Microsoft, Slack, Cisco & Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market 2022-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The software as a service (SaaS) market is poised to grow by $147.44 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.41% during the forecast period. The report on the software as a service (SaaS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by augmenting the use of mobile apps, increasing the use of AI-enabled SaaS, and the rising need for API connections.

The software as a service (SaaS) market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.

The software as a service (SaaS) market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing use of vertical SaaS as one of the prime reasons driving the software as a service (SaaS) market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising use of micro saas and strategic partnerships and m&a between market participants will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the software as a service (SaaS) market covers the following areas:

Software as a service (SaaS) market sizing

Software as a service (SaaS) market forecast

Software as a service (SaaS) market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9 Vendor Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

11 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Adobe Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

BetterCloud Inc

Box Inc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Convedo Ltd.

EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Intuit Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

ServiceNow Inc.

Shopify Inc.

Slack Technologies Inc

