Wolters Kluwer cloud-based global expert solution named a global leader in cloud computing

TeamMate+ global expert solutions provide a digital, integrated, analytical approach to internal audit.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accounting–Today, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting announced that its innovative TeamMate+ suite of cloud-based expert audit solutions was recognized by the Business Intelligence Group as a global leader in cloud computing and awarded the 2022 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing in their annual business award program. TeamMate+ was recognized as a global leader in the Software as a Service category. Through these awards, the Business Intelligence Group sought to identify the companies, products and people that are offering unique solutions and technology that will continue to lead the industry.





“We are honored to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for our part in the evolution of cloud solutions for the internal audit profession,” said Frans Klaassen, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Wolters Kluwer TeamMate. “TeamMate continues to help organizations redefine their risk assessment methodology to ensure they stay ahead of risk while optimizing human resources and adhering to professional standards.”

TeamMate+ supports all phases of audit work, from overarching audit plans aligned with organizational objectives to individual project planning, which guides day-to-day work. It enhances workflow using request and tracking features to ensure appropriate data is provided and captured within the tool during audit execution. And provides reporting capabilities that allow audit teams to craft output appropriate to various audiences including audit management and stakeholders. In addition, the TeamCloud hosting provides a secure and stable environment to access a customizable TeamMate environment from the web.

Earlier this year, TeamMate achieved authorization status from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) for the TeamMate+ FedRAMP cloud hosting environment. Achieving authorization means that auditors within US Federal agencies can create, manage, and execute audits all while staying aligned with the Red and Yellow Book standards.

“Wolters Kluwer is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “The cloud is now part of the fabric of our society, and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives.”

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

