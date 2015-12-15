Groove Named a Leader in Sales Engagement Platforms Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

Q3 2022 analyst report recognizes Groove as “best for global enterprises seeking to better understand buyer interactions and optimize seller productivity in highly compliant industries”; company received highest possible scores in 20 criteria

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#forrester–Groove, a market-leading sales engagement platform for enterprises using Salesforce®, today announced that Forrester Research has named Groove a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement Platforms, Q3 2022. Out of 13 vendors evaluated for this report, Groove earned the highest possible scores in twenty criteria and is the only leader cited as “best for global enterprises seeking to better understand buyer interactions and optimize seller productivity in highly compliant industries.”

According to the report, “Groove boasts increased seller productivity and effectiveness in the global enterprise. Groove is a sales productivity platform arming sellers with a suite of tools that enable higher quota achievement via workflow automation and AI-driven guided selling. The company has built a platform that is secure and flexible enough to serve a wide variety of enterprises, including highly regulated industries such as healthcare and financial services. It also boasts buyer-centric, cross-functional pricing.

Groove is built on, and has an aligned vertical strategy with, Salesforce. This means Groove is not available to organizations that use a different CRM platform. Groove’s product roadmap continues to focus on innovating for the enterprise by building out its interaction engine and guided-selling capabilities.”

“The platform is top-notch when it comes to activity capture and interaction management,” the report continues. “Reference customers believe they have market-leading capabilities across the board and are likely to refer Groove to peers or enterprises. Groove is best for global enterprises seeking to better understand buyer interactions and optimize seller productivity in highly compliant industries.”

Forrester identified the 13 most significant sales engagement platform providers and researched, analyzed, and scored them for this report, which evaluated them across 30 criteria and scored them based on the strength of each vendor’s current offering, strategy, and market presence. Groove earned the highest possible scores in twenty criteria, including:

User Experience – Interface

Service and Support

Product Vision

Performance Reporting

Execution Roadmap

Security, Privacy, and Compliance

“It’s exciting to see sales engagement become a critical part of every revenue organization’s operations,” said Chris Rothstein, co-founder and CEO of Groove. “Our focus on servicing the unique needs of large enterprises is paying off; however, what’s even more exciting is that this market is still relatively nascent. We are honored to be recognized by Forrester as a leader in this sales engagement evaluation and look forward to continuing to lead in this segment as more enterprises adopt sales engagement to power their global hybrid workforces.”

“We’ve seen huge gains in pipeline since switching to Groove, and we can now attribute that growth back to specific sales plays,” said Matthew Mullin, Senior Director of Global Marketing Operations & Technology for cybersecurity leader Tenable. “The hours and hours that Groove saves our reps every day easily adds up to millions of dollars in efficiency gains.”

A complimentary copy of the full report, The Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement Platforms, Q3 2022, is available on Groove’s website.

About Groove

Groove is a market-leading sales productivity platform that enables revenue leaders to boost revenue-per-rep across every division of the enterprise. Groove automates administrative tasks and makes Salesforce easy to access and update from everywhere a seller works – in the office, at home, or on the road. Whether it’s creating repeatable playbooks or using AI to synthesize complex data into actionable insights, Groove empowers every seller to operate at peak performance.

More than 70,000 users at customers including Google, Uber, and Capital One leverage Groove to be more efficient and effective. Groove has ranked #1 in enterprise customer satisfaction on G2 for four consecutive years and has been named one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. since 2020. To learn more, visit https://groove.co.

