Low-Power 1.8V, 2.5Gbps, 4 Data Lane ReDriver from Diodes Incorporated Supports MIPI D-PHY Protocols

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD) today announced the latest addition to its broad portfolio of ReDrivers™ with the release of a 1.8V low-power, 4 data lanes 2.5Gbps ReDriver. The DIODES™ PI2MEQX2505 is the first ReDriver in the industry to support the MIPI D-PHY 1.2 protocol and is targeted at mobile and IoT applications.

The PI2MEQX2505 consumes 135mW in active mode, 5mW in low-power mode, 2mW in ultra-low power mode, and only 0.2mW in standby mode. This low-power consumption helps to extend the battery life of portable devices that include MIPI cameras, such as laptops and personal computers.

This ReDriver has four differential channels providing programmable receiver equalization, output swing, and pre-emphasis. These features enable longer PCB trace lengths while reducing signal latency and minimizing cost and power.

The PI2MEQX2505 is supplied in a tiny TQFN-28L (ZH) package, measuring only 3.5mm x 5.5mm, to enable high-density channel routing. It is available at $0.7 in 3500 piece quantities.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 32 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.diodes.com.

