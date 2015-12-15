GYM Network (GYMNET) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – September 3, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed GYM Network (GYMNET) on September 1, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GYMNET/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

Providing the perfect workout for user’s tokens, GYM Network (GYMNET) is a DeFi aggregator investment system that gives its users access to the best DeFi returns while making DeFi, crypto, finance and metaverse easy to use for everyone. Its native token GYMNET has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on September 1, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing GYM Network

GYM Network is a DeFi Aggregator Investment System combining the best yields with high rewards for its users, thus providing easy access and saving the users a lot of precious time.

The Vaults of GYM Network offer the best rewards and are associated with the well-known names of the DeFi Investment Aggregator market.

As a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) owned by the users, GYM Network gives each of its users voting power in the measure of their GYMNET token holdings. Owning GYMNET means that users will be able to propose new “Exercise Routines” (proposals to improve the system) and vote on the routines proposed by others.

Offering much more than a DeFi aggregator, GYM Network is also developing an ecosystem named GYM Street which ranges from NFT Market, NFT Miner, crypto debit card and DEX, to its own metaverse, enabling its users to enjoy various aspects of life with advanced technologies, those aspects may include work, finance, shopping, communication, real estate, and many more. Driven by its passion for blockchain, DeFi and metaverse, GYM Network will continue to create the solutions of tomorrow, and make them easy to use for everyone.

About GYMNET Token

GYMNET is the native token of the GYM Network. Users can use GYMNET in the Vault, the farm, the single pool, as well as a constantly evolving metaverse.

The allocation structure of GYMNET differs strikingly from that of most blockchain projects: there is no allocation for the team, venture investors, private round investors, advisors, or any other large stakeholder. Instead, the whole emission will be distributed to the community – as vault, pool, and farming rewards; as affiliate incentives; as a community fund, etc. This truly community-centric allocation scheme ensures that there will be no token sell-offs by early investors and no manipulation of the DAO by major stakeholders.

Based on BEP-20, GYMNET has a total supply of 594 million (i.e. 594,000,000) tokens, of which 21% is allocated for Token Holders, 11% is allocated for Vault BNB, another 11% is allocated for Vault BUSD, 17% is allocated for Farm BNB/GYMNET, another 17% is allocated for Farm BUSD/GYMNET, 10% is allocated for the Single Pool, 3% is allocated for the Launchpad, 2% is allocated for Card APY, and the rest 8% is allocated for the Community Fund.

The GYMNET token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on September 1, 2022, investors who are interested in the GYM Network investment can easily buy and sell GYMNET token on LBank Exchange right now.

