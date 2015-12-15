UNIPAY (UNIP) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – September 3, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed UNIPAY (UNIP) on August 31, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the UNIP/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.

As a blockchain based payment system, UNIPAY (UNIP) simplifies the payment related procedures, provides fast remittance process speed, and removes reason for dispute with simplified data and archive. It’s native token UNIP has been listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on August 31, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing UNIPAY

UNIPAY is a blockchain based payment system that offers direct improvement to the inconvenience for that trading companies are still spending a lot of time for transactions, and the problems in the current market where they are paying high exchange fees.

Contract-related companies had to pay for transactions through 10 complex process and a central financial institution, but UNIPAY simplifies the process of completing all contractual procedures by negotiating and signing contracts by transferring its native token UNIPs.

UNIPAY can also solve the original slow remittance processing time problems and reduce remittance fees by establishing a system that can easily transfer UNIP through cryptocurrency wallet support. In addition, since withdrawal of the transaction amount in Rupiah, Indonesia’s legal currency, can be immediately done after receiving the payment in UNIPAY, the hassle of exchanging dollars to Rupiah once more can be avoided, and the effect of reducing the exchange fee can be seen.

Furthermore, due to the nature of the blockchain that the transaction history cannot be manipulated nor modified, all contract contents are recorded as smart contracts, which can prevent disputes over the contract contents that may occur after the contract. And since the hassle of storing data with existing paperwork can be eliminated, data has transparency and reliability, and large amounts of data can be easily stored.

Fast remittance process can provide convenience to trading companies, and low fees can prevent unnecessary money loss, therefore, trading companies will choose UNIPAY due the advantages of using UNIPAY is more convenient and more profitable.

About UNIP Token

UNIP is the native token of UNIPAY, it’s a cryptocurrency aiming to be used as a major monetary instrument in the Indonesian commerce market. Both importers and exporters will be able to transfer transactions without having to go through financial or centralized institutions on order to avoid unnecessary processes and expensive commission fees, and UNIPAY will allow them to feel the simplicity by low fees, fast transmission speed and simplified procedures.

Based on BEP-20, UNIP has a total supply of 3 billion (3,000,000,000) tokens, of which 25% will be used for event and marketing, another 25% is allocated to the team and partners, 12.5% is provided for reward, and the rest 37.5% is reserved.

The UNIP token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on August 31, 2022, investors who are interested in the UNIPAY investment can easily buy and sell UNIP token on LBank Exchange right now.

