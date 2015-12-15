NC Global Media Partners With Octaloop to Support Largest Blockchain Meet-Up in India

Chennai, India–(Newsfile Corp. – September 3, 2022) – Proudly announcing NC Global Media as an official media partner of Octaloop’s India Blockchain Tour (IBT) and Metamorphosis 2022, the rise of groundbreaking technologies, Blockchain, and web3, is inevitable. Octaloop’s India Blockchain Tour strives to accelerate the hype in the tech community.

Blockchain enthusiasts, developers, traders, angel investors, and industry professionals will gather up at Gears & Garages in Nungabakkam on September 11 for the India Blockchain Tour Chennai Meet-up from 17.00 hrs to 20.00 hrs IST. To note, NC Global Media drives most global blockchain tech companies to India, as the firm’s branch office is located in Nungabakkam, Chennai.

So far, Octaloop have wrapped up four chapters of IBT: Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai.

NC Global Media Partners With Octaloop for Blockchain Meetup

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/135926_7fa52753d4bdeb43_001full.jpg

India Blockchain Tour is the nation’s largest blockchain meet-up series covering 8 megacities of India. This series of meet-ups is aimed to boost the blockchain and web3 hype in the nation by gathering an exuberant community of blockchain enthusiasts in one spot between March 12 to November 1, 2022. These events are powered by Binamite, a crypto payment gateway provider.

Bitcasino, a licensed Bitcoin Casino, and Poloniex, a global crypto exchange, are lined up as the prime sponsors of the India Blockchain Tour and Metamorphosis 2022. Every attendee of the event receives a chance to take part in a unique contest sponsored by Bitcasino.

Poloniex Exchange hosts curious quizzes for the blockchain and web3 enthusiasts in the crowd. Fifteen teams will contend with each other in the Metamorphosis 2022, the one-of-a-kind hybrid hackathon by Octaloop. November 1 is locked up for this biggest day commencing in Bangalore. Octaloop’s India Blockchain Tour will soon head to other megacities till the finale, Metamorphosis 2022. Through these meet-ups, the community can look forward to networking with influential thought leaders from diverse avenues. The Indian blockchain and web3 community are gearing up for several crypto and blockchain meetups to revolutionize the global financial realm with these fascinating technologies, Blockchain and Web3.

Registration for the India Blockchain Tour Chennai Meet-up is closing soon. Register now.

About Octaloop

Octaloop is a content marketing company for blockchain companies. It believes that no amount of SEO can make up for bad content. People don’t connect with algorithms, they connect with emotions. Good content doesn’t work because of its keywords, it works despite them. Marketing involves many tasks. Marketers play many roles from promoting and influencing to professional smooth-talking, they have a creative crew.

About NC Global Media

NC Global Media is a Dubai-based media and marketing company founded in 2020. The company has established a unique niche in the blockchain industry by collaborating with leading 100+ blockchain clients and firms worldwide. The firm’s mission is to organize the largest blockchain education drive for 1 million+ students in India through the program, NC BlockFiesta.

