H.I.G. Capital Hires Kim Leinwand Erle to Lead ESG Initiatives

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Assets–H.I.G. Capital, LLC (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $50 billion of equity capital under management, announced that it has hired Kim Leinwand Erle as Managing Director and Global Head of ESG, a newly created role that reflects H.I.G.’s ongoing commitment to the integration of environmental, social and governance best practices across the firm.

Ms. Erle joins H.I.G. from NY Green Bank, a specialty finance company, supporting sustainable investments in the clean energy markets. Ms. Erle was a Managing Director and head of Strategy and Impact, at NY Green Bank, where she was responsible for ESG business strategy formulation and execution. Additionally, Ms. Erle was a member of New York State Energy Research & Development Authority’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Strategic Planning Committee. She has over 25 years of experience working in financial services and sustainability industries.

Rick Rosen, Co-President of H.I.G. commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Kim to the team. Her expertise in sustainability will enhance the firm’s ESG focus across the firm and our portfolio companies, allowing H.I.G. to make a positive impact while creating long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Jordan Peer Griffin, Executive Managing Director, added: “H.I.G.’s establishment of a standalone ESG function is an important milestone for the firm. Kim brings a wealth of experience to H.I.G. and we are excited for her to lead this important function.”

“H.I.G. has a long and successful track record investing across the alternatives landscape,” said Ms. Erle. “I am delighted to join the H.I.G. team and help the firm further drive measurable value for its investors through ESG-related initiatives.”

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over $50 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

Contacts

Jordan Peer Griffin



Executive Managing Director

[email protected]