Genesis Energy, L.P. to Participate in the Wells Fargo Leveraged Finance Conference

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that it will participate in the Wells Fargo Leveraged Finance Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. The conference is being held in person on Thursday, September 8th, 2022 and Friday, September 9th, 2022.

The Partnership’s latest presentation materials are available and may be downloaded by visiting the Partnership’s website at www.genesisenergy.com under “Presentations” under the Investors tab.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation and marine transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.

