Monroe Capital Supports ASG II’s Acquisition of Hotel Effectiveness

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monroe Capital LLC announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support ASG II’s acquisition of Hotel Effectiveness. ASG II is an existing portfolio company of Alpine Investors.

Based in San Francisco, CA, ASG II is a software business that buys, builds, and operates vertical-focused SaaS companies across mortgage, hospitality, and commercial real estate end-markets. Hotel Effectiveness is a hotel labor optimization software platform. The acquisition further bolsters ASG II’s hotel software product offerings.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Global M&A Network as the 2022 Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Private Debt Investor as the 2021 Senior Lender of the Year, 2021 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.

Contacts

Theodore L. Koenig



Monroe Capital LLC



312-523-2360



[email protected]

Margaret Chase



BackBay Communications



617-391-0790 ext. 123



[email protected]