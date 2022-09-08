Macrae Welcomes Veteran Legal Recruiter Jennifer Coffey in New York

Elite Transatlantic Legal Recruiting Firm Enhances New York Presence in Midst of Strong 2022 Performance Firmwide

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#amlaw100—Macrae, a premier transatlantic legal search firm that places partners and groups at the world’s leading law firms, is delighted to announce that Jennifer Coffey has joined its New York office. Coffey brings more than 20 years of recruiting experience to her role as Managing Director, including a decade in Big Law prior to becoming an outside recruiter at prominent New York-based search firms.

“Jenn has a stellar reputation in the New York market and beyond, and upon meeting with her it quickly became clear that there’s good reason for that. We are confident that her extensive skill, knowledge and network will enable her to make significant contributions to the firm,” said founder Joe Macrae, who divides his time between New York, London and the San Francisco Bay Area. “Macrae operates differently than other legal recruiting firms in that our business model is driven by recruiters’ close collaboration and shared intelligence within and across our offices. Jenn’s work ethic, team spirit and vision align well with ours and we’re excited to welcome her to the team.”

During Coffey’s long tenure at Manhattan-based legal search boutiques, she placed upwards of 100 candidates across practice areas including corporate transactional (mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, and finance), private and hedge fund investment management, intellectual property, healthcare, and litigation. She spent the early part of her career in recruiting and legal personnel roles at Sullivan & Cromwell, Simpson Thacher and Dewey & LeBoeuf, where she gained a keen understanding of internal law firm operations that continues to inform her work today. She holds a B.A. in Art History from Smith College and completed post-baccalaureate coursework in pre-medical sciences at Columbia University.

Macrae has also bolstered its recruiter support infrastructure with the addition of three team members in London, including Dustin Foo as Strategic Researcher. Foo conducts targeted research and analysis across all major legal markets and, as a key contributor to the firm’s collective intelligence platform, mines a wide range of sources and data to equip recruiters with the timely insight and intel they require to excel. He came to Macrae after 15 years with Shilton Sharpe Quarry, where he led the research function. Foo holds a B.A. in History and an M.A. in Modern History from University College London, after which he completed the Common Professional Examination and Bar Vocational Course at the College of Law, London.

Foo is joined in London by Knowledge Manager Jessica Sadler and Associate Knowledge Manager Edwin Gallego, who support recruiters in their work placing partners and groups into the leading law firms in the UK and Europe. Saddler joined Macrae from a highly regarded family law firm in London, where she served as Practice Manager, while Gallego previously worked as a Case Administration Officer at the Ministry of Justice.

“The addition of this diverse and talented group in London will help Macrae continue to exceed our clients’ expectations not only in the United Kingdom and Europe, but firmwide,” said Carter Brown, the firm’s Chief Executive Officer. “Despite reports of a slowdown in the global legal market, demand from elite law firms for top-tier lateral partner talent remains high. Consequently, the activity we’re seeing in each of our markets has by far outpaced our projections.”

About Macrae

Macrae is a transatlantic legal search and placement firm with offices in London, New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, and Palo Alto. Macrae works with the most successful and innovative law firms in the United States and United Kingdom to bring on top lateral partners and partner-groups and open new offices. The firm’s expertise also includes representing high-performing partners seeking to make strategic moves and senior government attorneys transitioning to private practice. Its commitment to furthering inclusion and diversity in the legal industry is reflected in the candidates it represents as well as within the firm. Macrae is a majority women-owned business and 75% of team members identify as belonging to demographic groups that are underrepresented within the legal industry. To learn more about Macrae, please visit Macrae.com.

Contacts

Lauren Gard



Director of Marketing



[email protected]

(510) 246-1366