HARMAN Named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Connected Medical Device Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

This recognition is a testament to HARMAN DTS’s capabilities to design, develop and deliver best-in-class products and solutions at speed and scale.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, is honored to announce that its Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit has been recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Connected Medical Device Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

Within the Major Contender category, HARMAN DTS received highest positions in both market impact and vision capability. The research was conducted through a thorough review of offerings, interactions via briefing calls with service provider SMEs, client reference checks and ongoing analysis of the medical devices digital services market. Through this process, HARMAN DTS received recognition for the company’s dedication towards partnering with clients to bring their visionary ideas to life leveraging innovative technology solutions.

“We are incredibly honored to have been rated so favorably on Everest Group’s Connected Medical Device Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022,” said David Owens, Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation Solutions at HARMAN. “This recognition underscores our team’s dedication to create connected care ecosystem of clinical and diagnostic services that support patient-driven care. We remain committed to helping our clients solve complex problems and provide them scalable, flexible, and advanced digital solutions that sustainably address current and future healthcare delivery needs.”

“Post-pandemic across the care continuum, the medical devices industry has witnessed an uptick in the adoption of smart medical devices, including remote health monitoring applications, wearables, digital surgery, and more. This triggered the industry’s shift toward building a connected care ecosystem that seamlessly integrates people, technology, and data across healthcare settings,” said Chunky Satija, Vice President, Everest Group. “HARMAN DTS’ willingness to co-innovate with clients coupled with its end-to-end product development expertise and industry-specific platform IP has earned it a Major Contender position in Everest Group’s Connected Medical Device Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.”

Leveraging 20+ years of deep domain knowledge and technical expertise in next-generation technologies (AI/ML, IoMT, AR/VR/MR, Cloud, Mobile, and Industry 4.0), HARMAN helps medical device manufacturers to overcome current challenges with disruptive solutions that are built using cost-effective models, all the while ensuring the highest standards of quality. With a sharp focus on product design & development, regulatory compliance (ISO 13485, FDA 21 CFR Part 11, and FDA 21 CFR Part 820, HIPAA), verification/validation services, and post-market support, our team has co-engineered modern, holistic medical devices that many patients across the world use today.

To learn more about HARMAN DTS, visit services.harman.com.

