Rippling and Brex Expand Partnership Enabling Customers To Automate and Control Their Financial Operations

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rippling, the leading unified workforce platform, and Brex, the company reimagining finance for growing businesses, today expanded their partnership with a new set of features allowing customers to automate and customize their financial operations, leading to tighter financial controls and more efficient corporate spending.

This expanded partnership will allow businesses to:

Report on all your Brex spend in Rippling. Brex now syncs transaction, card, and vendor data with Rippling, so businesses can report on all spend in one place — from card to payroll spend — using custom or pre-built reports.

Brex now syncs transaction, card, and vendor data with Rippling, so businesses can report on all spend in one place — from card to payroll spend — using custom or pre-built reports. Automate Brex card management end-to-end via Rippling. Customers can now automatically issue Brex cards with predetermined rules and spend limits to new hires based on any employee data in Rippling, like role, department, and title. If employees no longer meet card requirements or are offboarded, Rippling will automatically lock their cards.

Customers can now automatically issue Brex cards with predetermined rules and spend limits to new hires based on any employee data in Rippling, like role, department, and title. If employees no longer meet card requirements or are offboarded, Rippling will automatically lock their cards. View and manage employees’ Brex accounts in Rippling. Admins and managers (if given permission) can view employees’ cards, limits, total spend, and more by department or team. They can also perform actions like assign and lock cards, right in Rippling.

Admins and managers (if given permission) can view employees’ cards, limits, total spend, and more by department or team. They can also perform actions like assign and lock cards, right in Rippling. Sign in to Brex faster and more securely via SSO. Single Sign-On allows users to securely sign in to Brex in just 1-click via their Rippling account. No password required.

Single Sign-On allows users to securely sign in to Brex in just 1-click via their Rippling account. No password required. Stay on top of spend management with automated workflows. For example, customers can build a workflow that automatically notifies an employee’s manager via email when they’ve reached their spending limit, or send a summary via Slack to the Finance team of the largest Brex transactions across the company.

“The integration with Brex enables customers to seamlessly automate card management across the entire organization, gain deeper insights through custom reporting, and ultimately manage their global spend in one unified platform,” said Brad Armstrong, SVP of Business and Corporate Development at Rippling. “This is a critical integration for Rippling and we look forward to our continued partnership with Brex.”

“Brex and Rippling have been building together since 2019 to serve companies from startup to IPO. Now we’re reimagining our integration to help growing companies go even further with employee onboarding and spend management,” said Marco Mahrus, SVP of Business Development for Brex. “With our new integration, administrators can seamlessly onboard employees to Brex with automated alerts and custom reporting right from their Rippling account.”

Brex and Rippling customers can take advantage of these new features at no additional cost by updating their systems in Rippling. Customers can learn more here.

About Rippling

Rippling is the first way for businesses to manage all of their HR & IT — payroll, benefits, computers, apps, and more — in one unified workforce platform. By connecting every business system to one source of truth for employee data, businesses can automate all of the manual work they normally need to do to make employee changes. Take onboarding, for example. With Rippling, you can just click a button and set up a new employees’ payroll, health insurance, work computer, and third-party apps — like Slack, Zoom, and Office 365 — all within 90 seconds.

Based in San Francisco, CA, Rippling has raised $700M from the world’s top investors—including Kleiner Perkins, Founders Fund, and Sequoia—and was named one of America’s best startup employers by Forbes.

About Brex

Brex is a corporate card and spend management solution that drives 100% compliance with 0 receipt chasing in 100+ countries. Brex is easy to use and loved by the whole team, from founders to CFOs to accountants and employees. We make it easy to manage every aspect of spending, from the smallest purchases or the biggest procurements, no matter where employees live and work. Brex proudly serves tens of thousands of growing businesses, from early-stage startups to enterprise leaders, including many of the world’s most iconic brands. Learn more.

