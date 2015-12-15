Harris Williams Advises Inspirage on its Pending Sale to Accenture

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Inspirage, a portfolio company of RLH Equity Partners (RLH), on its pending sale to Accenture (NYSE:ACN). Inspirage is a leading provider of Oracle Cloud supply chain transformation and consulting services. The transaction is being led by the Harris Williams Technology Group and Business Services Group, including Priyanka Naithani, Anthony Basmajian, Derek Lewis, Bill Greven and John Chase.

“The importance of supply chains has never been as pronounced as it is today. Strategic buyers and financial investors are actively pursuing opportunities, like Inspirage, that possess deep domain expertise while using technology, both software and services, to make supply chains secure, sustainable, and an area of competitive advantage,” said Priyanka Naithani, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“The combination of Inspirage’s decades-long relationship with Oracle and knowledge of the critical supply chain challenges that face product-based companies establishes a unique and powerful player in the market,” said Anthony Basmajian, a managing director at Harris Williams.

Inspirage delivers end-to-end transformational initiatives solving the most critical supply chain challenges for product-based companies. The company provides deep industry expertise and unparalleled knowledge of Oracle’s cloud-based applications to deliver consulting, IP, and implementation solutions spanning product lifecycle management, supply chain management, logistics, ERP (enterprise resource planning), finance, enterprise performance management, and digital transformation. Inspirage partners with their customers to break down information silos and optimize performance to accelerate innovation, fuel growth, and achieve operational excellence.

RLH partners with passionate entrepreneurs in uniquely-positioned, high-growth, knowledge-based enterprises driven by macro changes in technology, healthcare and regulatory environments. RLH’s portfolio companies concentrate on offering specialized consulting, engineering, systems integration and professional services with $30 million to $150 million of annual revenue at the time of investment. The RLH investment team delivers strategic and operational guidance to its portfolio companies in navigating the opportunities and challenges of scale and rapid growth. RLH’s insights and processes to support entrepreneurs in building market leading enterprises have been honed over RLH’s more than 40-year history of successful investing.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Technology Group advises leading private and public companies, founders, and private equity, growth equity and venture capital firms on mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions worldwide. The Technology Group has deep domain expertise in software and technology-enabled services and dedicated focus areas across a variety of vertical software applications and end markets. For more information on the Technology Group and its recent transactions, visit the Technology Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

The Harris Williams Business Services Group has experience advising companies that provide a range of commercial, industrial and professional services. For more information on the firm’s Business Services Group and other recent transactions, visit the Business Services Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

