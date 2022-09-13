Harris Williams Advises People, Pets & Vets on its Sale to VetCor

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised People, Pets & Vets (PPV), a portfolio company of Cressey & Company LP (Cressey), on its sale to VetCor, a portfolio company of funds managed by Harvest Partners, LP (Harvest) and Cressey. PPV is a leading veterinary services company with animal hospitals located throughout the United States. The transaction was led by Whit Knier, Geoff Smith, Michael Mahoney, Rob Crampton and Sydney Pruitt of the Harris Williams Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) Group.

“PPV management and Cressey have done an outstanding job building one of the premier veterinary services companies in the country,” said Geoff Smith, a managing director at Harris Williams. “It was a pleasure to work with them on this transaction, and we look forward to following the continued success of the combined organization.”

“The combination of PPV and VetCor brings together two best-in-class veterinary services businesses with outstanding clinical reputations and represents an exciting opportunity to continue the momentum PPV has built over the past several years,” added Whit Knier, a managing director at Harris Williams.

PPV, founded in 1992, is a leading veterinary services company with animal hospitals located throughout the western and southern United States. Each hospital provides a range of general practice services while making a positive impact in their communities. By creating a network of passionate professionals who work smarter, PPV has a strong track record of leading with influence, always doing the right thing, and creating a relationship built on trust.

Based in Chicago and Nashville, Tennessee, Cressey is a private investment firm focused on building leading healthcare services and information technology businesses. With a history spanning 40 years, the Cressey team is one of the most experienced and successful in the healthcare private equity field.

Founded in 1997, VetCor is one of the largest operators of veterinary practices in North America, with 549 locations across 40 states plus Canada. VetCor facilities provide a full range of general medical surgical services for pets as well as pharmacy and ancillary services such as boarding and groom and other pet products. The company has distinguished itself by promoting the local identity of each hospital, offering a family friendly work environment, providing management, training and administrative support to its hospitals, and relying on the veterinarians of each hospital to manage their medical direction.

Founded in 1981, Harvest is an established New York-based private equity investment firm that focuses on investments in middle market companies in the business and industrial services, consumer, healthcare, industrials, and software industries. Harvest’s control strategy leverages the firm’s over 40 years of experience in financing organic and acquisition-oriented growth.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams HCLS Group has experience across a broad range of sectors, including healthcare providers; payors and payor services; outsourced pharmaceutical services; medical device supply chain; healthcare IT; and pharmacy. For more information on the HCLS Group and other recent transactions, visit the HCLS Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: [email protected]iswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

