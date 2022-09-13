Sharp NEC Display Solutions Introduces New Widescreen Desktop

Optimized for multi-display set ups, the MultiSync® EA242WU delivers maximum productivity in today’s hybrid workspaces and mission critical environments

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sharp NEC Display Solutions, a global leader in the projector and display market, today announced the availability of its new desktop monitor, the MultiSync® EA242WU, ideal for individually tailored workspaces across corporate, education and mission critical environments. The new display helps optimize connectivity and minimizes cable usage through its ease-of-use features.

Building on the success and core feature set of its predecessors, the three-sided, ultra-narrow MultiSync® EA242WU display provides a feature-rich 24” inch enterprise display offering optimum resolution (1920×1200) an embedded LAN and powerful 65W USB-C connectivity that manages video, audio, power and USB via a single cable. These features enable the display to serve as a docking hub in personal workspaces, helping contribute to minimal cabling and maximum flexibility, which creates a clutter-free space to improve productivity. This model also adds display port out to support daisy chaining for multi-screen set up.

The EA242WU display becomes the hub of workspace communications and is ideal for work from home and office use, but also across mission critical workplaces such as call centers, security booths, network operations centers, hospitals and police stations. Its multi-monitor application enables the user to place multiple displays side by side in landscape or portrait orientation, allowing the user to see multiple application windows easily.

The MultiSync® EA242WU is designed to create individually tailored workspaces with the best ergonomic adjustability through user-centered features such as built-in blue light and flicker-free technologies. This helps protect the health of the viewers’ eyes and guard against fatigue, without compromising the high-performance IPS screen technology. The display also provides an integrated ambient light sensor, boosting productivity and maximizing attention to health and well-being.

