HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Present at Leveraged Finance Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is scheduled to present at the following healthcare conference:

September 8, 2022 at 10:00 am CDT at the 2022 Wells Fargo Leveraged Finance Conference at the Gaylord Opryland Resort Hotel in Nashville, TN.

A link to the live audio webcast, where applicable, and copies of any related presentation materials will be made available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.hcahealthcare.com.

Dates and times may be subject to change, please check the conference schedule or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for the latest information.

All references to “Company” and “HCA” as used throughout this release refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Frank Morgan

615-344-2688

MEDIA CONTACT:

Harlow Sumerford

615-344-1851

