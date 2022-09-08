The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Second Manuscript Reporting Positive Phase 2 Results for Biogen’s Litifilimab (BIIB059) in Lupus

Part A results from the two-part Phase 2 LILAC study show litifilimab significantly reduced disease activity based on active joint count in people with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) compared to placebo

Biogen is currently enrolling people with active SLE into two Phase 3 studies in 31 countries worldwide and plans to initiate a pivotal study in cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) later this year

Positive CLE results from Part B of LILAC were published separately in The New England Journal of Medicine, illustrating the body of evidence supporting the continued development of litifilimab for lupus

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced that The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) has published a second manuscript detailing positive results from the company’s two-part Phase 2 LILAC study, which evaluated litifilimab (also known as BIIB059), an investigational drug, in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE). Results from the SLE portion of the study (Part A) published today show litifilimab met the study’s primary endpoint by significantly reducing total active joint count compared to placebo. Positive data from the CLE portion of the study were published in NEJM on July 28th, 2022.

“Lupus is a debilitating autoimmune disease that causes chronic inflammation, pain and organ damage, and predominantly affects women and people of color,” said Richard Furie, M.D., The Marilyn and Barry Rubenstein Chair in Rheumatology, Chief of the Division of Rheumatology at Northwell Health and Professor at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. “Litifilimab has been shown to inhibit the production of type I interferons as well as other inflammatory mediators produced by plasmacytoid dendritic cells. Strong evidence has accumulated that these mediators contribute to disease activity in lupus.”

Biogen is currently enrolling participants into the Phase 3 TOPAZ-1 and TOPAZ-2 studies, which will evaluate the efficacy and safety of litifilimab in participants with active SLE at 269 clinical trial sites worldwide. As part of Biogen’s commitment to delivering diversity in its clinical trials, enrollment targets have been set in the TOPAZ studies to achieve appropriate representation of the African American and Hispanic/Latino communities. Biogen also plans to initiate a pivotal study of litifilimab in CLE in 2022.

“This second NEJM manuscript shows the totality of data from the Phase 2 LILAC program, reinforcing our belief in the potential of litifilimab as a first-in-class therapy for both systemic and cutaneous lupus,” said Nathalie Franchimont, M.D., Ph.D., Head of the Multiple Sclerosis and Immunology Development Unit at Biogen. “At Biogen, our goal is to discover and develop new treatment options that not only reduce lupus disease activity but also decrease clinical manifestations that impact patients the most. We look forward to continuing our evaluation of litifilimab in Phase 3 studies and sharing additional data when available.”

The Phase 2 LILAC Part A Results

LILAC was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that evaluated the efficacy and safety of litifilimab versus placebo in two parts: Part A in participants who had SLE with active joint and skin manifestations; and Part B in participants with moderate-to-severe active CLE, including active subacute and chronic subtypes, with or without systemic manifestations. As previously reported, both Part A and Part B of the study met their respective primary endpoints, with litifilimab demonstrating superior efficacy to placebo in reducing total active joint count and improving skin disease activity in participants with SLE and CLE, respectively.

In Part A of LILAC, litifilimab significantly reduced the total number of swollen and tender joints in participants with SLE from baseline compared to placebo over 24 weeks. This Phase 2 trial was not powered to assess secondary endpoints.

In Part A, litifilimab was generally well tolerated, with most reported adverse events (AEs) rated as mild or moderate. The most common AEs reported in ≥5% of participants in the pooled litifilimab groups were diarrhea, nasopharyngitis, urinary tract infection, fall and headache.

About Litifilimab (BIIB059)

Litifilimab (known as BIIB059), discovered and developed in-house by Biogen scientists, is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting blood dendritic cell antigen 2 (BDCA2) and is being investigated for the potential treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE). BDCA2 is a receptor that is exclusively expressed on a subset of human immune cells called Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cells (pDCs). Binding of litifilimab to BDCA2 has been shown to reduce production of pro-inflammatory molecules by pDCs, including type-I interferon (IFN-I) as well as other cytokines and chemokines.1,2 These pro-inflammatory mediators are thought to play a major role in the pathogenesis of systemic and cutaneous lupus.

About Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

SLE, the systemic form of lupus, is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects multiple organ systems with periods of illness or flares alternating with periods of inactivity.3 SLE can present itself in several ways including rash, arthritis, anemia, thrombocytopenia, serositis, nephritis, seizures or psychosis.4 SLE is associated with a greater risk of death from causes such as infection and cardiovascular disease.

Lupus affects an estimated 5 million people worldwide.5 An estimated 90 percent of people living with lupus are women; most begin to see symptoms between the ages of 15-40.6 The disease disproportionately impacts diverse ethno-racial groups, including African American, Asian, American Indian/Alaskan Native and Hispanic/Latino communities.6–10 There is currently no cure for lupus.

Decades of study by Biogen on pathways at the intersection of neurology and immunology provide the company with expertise in specialized immunology. Biogen is advancing two lupus therapies in Phase 3 trials. Dapirolizumab pegol is being developed in collaboration with UCB for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The second, litifilimab (BIIB059), was fully developed in-house at Biogen and is now in Phase 3 for SLE, with plans for further study in CLE.

