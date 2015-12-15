Highline Announces New Chief Executive Officer, Layne Levine

WEST POINT, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FiberInternet—Highline announced today that they are excited to have a new Chief Executive Officer, Layne Levine, join the company, the board, and Senior Management Team. Mr. Levine has more than 30 years of industry and operating experience in the telecommunications and technology sectors. Layne, and his wife Cindy, will be relocating from Austin Texas, to allow Layne to work out of our Headquarter office in West Point, Georgia.

Mr. Cam Lanier III, Chairman of the Board for Highline, shared his thoughts with the team saying, “We are excited to welcome Layne Levine to Highline, and look forward to supporting his endeavors to grow the company under his leadership.”

Prior to joining Highline, Mr. Levine was the President of Enterprise for Windstream from 2017 and was responsible for many aspects of the business including revenue, cost, margin, engineering, marketing, access, vendor management, care and repair, sales, support, and finance of a Fortune 500 multi-billion-dollar business with 3000+ employees. Mr. Levine will be a welcome addition to Highline, with a talent to lead and inspire teams to create a business that makes a material difference in people’s lives and propels the company forward.

Prior to Windstream, Mr. Levine was the Chief Revenue Officer for GTT Communications from 2012 to 2017; and was a key member of the executive leadership team responsible for growing an organization from 70 people and $70M in revenue to 900 people and $1 Billion MRR in less than 5 years. Mr. Levine was also responsible for the go to market strategy that established global teams, product expansions, sales enablement strategies and support teams.

Prior to GTT Communications, Mr. Levine held senior leadership roles for Alpheus Communications, Deltacom/Earthlink, Airband Communications and Broadwing/Level 3 Communications.

All of these strategic roles have been instrumental in building the type of leader that Highline needs for its planned growth and success.

Mr. Levine also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Texas Tech University.

At Highline, we believe everyone should have access to the most reliable, fastest internet service at a fair price, regardless of where you live and work. Highline’s heritage companies have been in the telecommunications business for more than 126 years and have built, owned, and operated fiber networks for more than 27 years. Highline currently serves the communication and internet needs of residents and businesses in Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska, and Texas. Highline is building state-of-the-art, Fiber-to-the-Premise, lightning-fast networks to provide 2 Gigabit internet service to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the country that are currently unserved, underserved and unhappily served.

