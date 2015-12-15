Infovista to showcase new AI/ML-driven 360° Assurance use cases powered by its cloud-native Ativa suite at FutureNet Asia 2022

Paris, France – Thursday 22nd September, 2022 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), today announced details of its participation at FutureNet Asia 2022 (Singapore: 18-19th October 2022) where it will be a Diamond Sponsor and exhibitor (stand #10). Infovista’s presence at the event will focus on how Automated Assurance & Operations combines network automation and AI/ML to provide data-driven insights, analytics and troubleshooting of network operations, from the customer to the network resource and underlying infrastructure.

During the event, Infovista will present next generation use cases where network planning testing and automated assurance solutions are combined into unified solutions, helping customers to become more efficient and to address successfully the opportunities presented by new network technologies. The company will demonstrate its new Ativa™ suite of applications for Automation Assurance & Operations applications which enables CSPs to monetize new SLA-backed services through advanced cloud-native capabilities, including AIOps, zero-touch configuration, digital twin modeling and integrated active testing.

Infovista will showcase new use cases providing 360° Assurance of SLA-backed 5G services, including 5G slicing assurance, 5G core monitoring and customer and device analytics, powered by its cloud-native network lifecycle automation (NLA) cloud platform.

Faiq Khan, President Global Networks, Infovista, said: “The introduction of new technologies like 5G, the migration to cloud-native functionality and the spreading of distributed functionalities like ORAN cells are together major transformational trends with significant impact on operators and ecosystems. They will provide new opportunities for value and business generation, giving more flexibility in building new monetization streams. But in so doing, challenges will increase and require them to accelerate the root cause analysis for faults and troubleshooting at speed. Mastering them requires next generation Automated Assurance & Operations solutions, and at FutureNet Asia, we will be bringing this roadmap to life through outcomes-based use cases that our customers and partners is Asia are deploying today.”

During the event, Infovista experts will be on hand to discuss innovative solutions and use cases spanning the 5G network lifecycle, including:

Demonstrating the new Ativa suite of applications for mobile and wireline and its automated assurance and operations approach

Introducing the latest deployable AI/ML-driven 360° use cases designed for fast and flexible operational integration using cross-domain (device, RAN, transport network, core) correlated data for advanced visibility, analytics and troubleshooting

Presenting its latest automated end-to-end insights, analytics and troubleshooting use cases that combine the vertical correlation of subscriber QoE, service QoS, applications and network resource performance with advanced troubleshooting capabilities for specific services, including SLA-backed network slicing, mobile voice (VoNR and VoLTE), fixed voice, enabling faster and more efficient network and service operation

Participating in an opening CXO panel discussion alongside leading vendors and CSPs, addressing automated assurance topics

Providing a keynote presentation about market needs and why AI/ML-driven Automated Assurance & Operations is the next generation monetization solution for CSPs

Sharing insights on how automated assurance can help you generate customer value and monetization. This enables a new generation of automated cloud-based service operations that equips service providers to improve quality whilst reducing costs through system consolidation, process automation and the automation of network changes

To learn more about Infovista’s Automated Assurance & Operations approach please reserve a meeting with the team at the event; visit us on Booth #10.

About Infovista

Infovista is the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA) for the next-gen networks era. With its unique NLA approach, Infovista allows communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprises to improve their network performance and customer experience, optimize their productivity, and reduce their costs, while maximizing return on their investments. Spanning the entire network lifecycle, Infovista’s products and solutions leverage an open, integrated, cloud native portfolio that automates tasks, flows, analytics, and decisions to the greatest extent possible. More than 1,700 customers, including 400 Mobile Network Operators, around the world rely on Infovista to plan, design, deploy, test, operate, support, optimize, evolve, report on and monetize their networks – www.infovista.com

