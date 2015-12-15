Vectra Selects the Nuvias Group as Only Strategic Distribution Partner in the UK

Nuvias bolsters its cyber security and intelligent networks offerings with Vectra’s advanced network and multi-cloud threat detection and response

Woking, UK: 22/09/22 – Vectra, a leader in AI-driven threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises, has appointed the Nuvias Group as its only strategic distributor across the UK, adding to its existing partnership with Cloud Distribution, a Nuvias Group company.

The extension of the collaboration will boost Vectra’s growth, harnessing the significant role of the channel in the UK market, and the Nuvias Group’s powerful range of partner enablement services leveraging the latest business intelligence tools, addressing the needs of MSSPs, GSIs and Sis and of their customers through their digital transformation journey.

Vectra uses AI to detect cybercriminal behaviour and help organisations identify attacks and stop them before they become breaches. Vectra’s platform enables unified threat visibility for public or hybrid cloud, SaaS, identity and corporate networks – extending to environments like AWS, Azure AD, or Microsoft 365.

“The attack surface continues to grow – with threats like ransomware and wiper malware targeting SMBs and enterprises alike – so, demand for intelligent, threat-led security that can take the pressure off security teams is at an all-time high. To meet demand, we selected the Nuvias Group, because we value its proactive approach to distribution, knowledge of the market, and technology expertise. The Nuvias Group’s integrated offering will give more organisations the opportunity to use Vectra as part of a holistic solution and reduce their mean time to detect attacks. This is a logical next step to expand on the great work from Cloud Distribution”, comments Garry Veale, Regional Director, UK&I at Vectra.

Vectra will harness Nuvias Group’s 1600-strong partner network in the UK, helping its expansion from the SMB market into medium and large enterprises through Nuvias Group’s best-in-class integrated solutions and ancillary services.

Lee Driscoll, MD, Nuvias UK&I at the Nuvias Group, said: “With its focus on innovation and significant investments into R&D, Vectra fits perfectly into the Nuvias portfolio of cyber security and intelligent networks, complementing the existing range of solutions. Vectra’s NDR and cross cloud capabilities give commercial partners, SIs, and MSSPs a great value proposition to bring to customers, offering them a simple way to adopt advanced security measures and complete their SOC (Security Operations Centre) visibility triad.”

About Nuvias Group

The Nuvias Group is the fast-growing European next generation distributor with a broad range of innovative services and solutions designed to secure customer success and accelerate partner and vendor growth. In collaboration with leading technology suppliers, we specialise in providing security, agility and manageability for clients, networks and cloud technology solutions through an ecosystem of highly skilled Channel partners. Discover more at Nuvias.com.

About Vectra AI

Vectra® is a leader in cyber threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises. The Vectra platform uses AI to detect threats at speed across public cloud, identity, SaaS applications, and data centers. Only Vectra optimizes AI to detect attacker methods—the TTPs at the heart of all attacks—rather than simplistically alerting on “different”. The resulting high-fidelity threat signal and clear context enables cybersecurity teams to respond to threats sooner and to stop attacks in progress faster. Organizations worldwide rely on Vectra for cybersecurity resilience in the face of dangerous cyber threats and to prevent ransomware, supply chain compromise, identity takeovers, and other cyberattacks from impacting their businesses. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

Source: RealWire