Innovation1 Biotech Appoints Frederick E. Pierce, II to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Innovation1 Biotech Inc. (OTCQB: IVBT) (“Innovation1” or the “Company”), a small molecule drug discovery company focused on the clinical development of modified Schedule 1 molecules of botanical origin, today announced the appointment of Frederick E. Pierce, II, to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Pierce is a serial biotech entrepreneur with more than 20 years of senior leadership and operating experience in building successful biotech companies. He is the CEO and co-founder of Decoy Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company that has created a rapid antivirals development platform. He is also an advisor to the Canadian Consulate of Boston/Cambridge’s Healthcare and Technology Accelerator. As a board member of the Canadian Entrepreneurs of New England, he serves as Chairman of the Life Sciences Leadership Council. Mr. Pierce also served as a Senior Advisor for Bionest Partners, which provides leading global pharmaceutical and biotech companies strategic advice on matters including market access, licensing valuation and strategy, reimbursement, drug pricing and venture capital diligence support services.

“Mr. Pierce brings a wealth of experience to our Board of Directors. His background brings a proven track record of attracting capital, forging transformative strategic global alliances and working with investors to create successful outcomes of public and private healthcare companies,” said Jeffrey Kraws, CEO of Innovation1 Biotech. “We look forward to his contributions as we continue to unlock untapped potential and create viable solutions where current treatments are inadequate or non-existent.”

Prior to joining Innovation1, Mr. Pierce was President of SemBioSys Genetics. His multi-faceted career has entailed various roles, including Investor Relations at Javelin Pharmaceuticals where he served as Vice President. He was also Vice President of Business Development and Investor Relations before becoming CEO of GlycoGenesys, Inc. He started as Vice President of Finance and Investors Relations for SafeScience, the predecessor company of GlycoGenesys. Mr. Pierce’s finance career included Lehman Brothers, Kidder Peabody and Merrill Lynch. Mr. Pierce received a B.S. in Chemistry from Hampshire College.

“I’m more motivated than ever to get to work with a company like Innovation1 during such an exciting time for innovative therapies,” said Mr. Pierce. “I look forward to leveraging my equity capital markets and healthcare industry experience as Innovation1 continues to advance its clinical pipeline.”

The Company’s clinical portfolio includes five proprietary preclinical prodrugs, all fully synthetic without connection to botanical sourcing: a mushroom-derived psychedelic molecule for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, a novel cannabinoid and tree bark derived psychedelic for treatment of addiction and three additional novel cannabinoid prodrugs addressing clinical indications of refractory pediatric epilepsy, hypertrophic scarring after burn wound injury, and ocular inflammation of the cornea and anterior uvea. In addition, Innovation1’s nutraceutical complex, Mioxal, is designed and formulated to contribute and help maintain normal energy metabolism, improve mood, and reduce fatigue for those suffering from fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome.

About Innovation1 Biotech

