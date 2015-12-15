VMware Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN

VMware Once Again Positioned as a Leader in SD-WAN for Fifth Consecutive Year

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN. Gartner recognized VMware for its ability to execute and completeness of vision. Previously known as the Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, this year’s report marks the fifth consecutive year that Gartner has recognized VMware as a Leader in SD-WAN.

Architected with the idea that the cloud is the network, VMware SD-WAN provides unparalleled reliability and simplicity in securely connecting users from the branch or home to cloud, SaaS, or traditional applications. These benefits stem in part from VMware and its partners investment in more than 150 points of presence worldwide that have high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud and SaaS providers.

“VMware is honored to be recognized again by Gartner as a Leader in SD-WAN,” said Craig Conners, general manager, SASE, VMware. “We feel our extensive deployments of more than 600,000 branches across 18,000 customers have given us the ability to continually adapt to the evolving needs of SD-WAN customers. The unique insights gleaned from what enterprises need near- and long-term are a big reason why, we believe, we continue to be a leader in SD-WAN.”

VMware SD-WAN is a part of VMware SASE. By delivering cloud networking and cloud security services with VMware SASE, customers can achieve:

With a cloud-first approach, VMware SD-WAN delivers a more secure, reliable, and optimal path to SaaS and IaaS providers via a unique global network of cloud-hosted gateways, allowing customers to simplify their path to cloud transformation. VMware provides customers and partners the option to host gateways themselves as well to take advantage of their own SaaS and IaaS on-ramps in a more efficient way than other SD-WAN providers.

Broad security options including an ICSA-certified branch firewall, third-party security workloads, and configurable business policies that direct traffic to the cloud or data center for better protection against attacks at all levels. Additionally, VMware provides Security Service Edge (SSE) capabilities to help customers better secure access to all web and cloud services as well as locally hosted applications.

Assured application performance with user access and an optimized experience for mission-critical apps, even during degraded network conditions.

Simplified operations that include cloud-based gateways and an orchestration platform to eliminate the management overhead normally required to maintain these components. Additionally, VMware Edge Network Intelligence provides true visibility and analytics into networks, end user and IoT devices. AIOps capabilities combine machine learning, AI, big data, and self-healing technologies to help network operations teams further simplify IT management.

Additional Resources

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN, By Jonathan Forest, Naresh Singh, Andrew Lerner, Karen Brown, 12 September 2022.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

This document was renamed from Magic Quadrant of WAN Edge Infrastructure to Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN in 2022.

