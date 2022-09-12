Intercontinental Exchange Publishes Seventh Annual Sustainability Report

ATLANTA & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today released the company’s annual sustainability report, which includes environmental, social and governance (ESG) highlights from the last year and outlines the ways in which ICE continues to advance its ESG initiatives. ICE issued its first sustainability report in 2016 and has continued to release a new report each year for the past seven years.

“The needs of our stakeholders remain key drivers of everything we do at ICE,” said Jeffrey Sprecher, Founder, Chair, and CEO of ICE. “In the same way we’re focused on bringing efficiencies to the markets we serve, we also look at ways to expand transparency into our own business, and the new disclosures and reporting formats help deliver on that goal.”

ICE’s sustainability report includes several new features and updates from 2021, including:

ICE continued to supplement its disclosures with reporting frameworks including Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics, a Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) report, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

ICE published a stand-alone TCFD report, which includes additional disclosures related to the management of climate-related risks, governance structures for overseeing risk management and strategic opportunities, as well as metrics, targets, and analysis for measuring success against climate goals.

ICE reported all relevant Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, including disclosure of Scope 3 categories 1, 2 and 15. The addition of these Scope 3 emissions data provides a more holistic view into the company’s overall emissions footprint and value chain. ICE continues to focus on mitigating its greenhouse gas footprint through emissions reductions and purchases of renewable energy and carbon credits.

ICE increased the diversity of its Board of Directors, which now consists of 60% women and 30% persons of color as of May 2022.

In addition to the steps ICE is taking to address ESG risks related to its operations, the company has a broad range of opportunities to make a positive impact through its sustainability finance products and services, including:

ICE launched a nature-based solutions carbon credit futures contract in May 2022, which allows the market to value natural assets in the agriculture, forestry, and other land use sectors and facilitate the flow of capital to projects that can help the world meet its commitments to climate reduction.

ICE announced the launch of the NYSE Sustainability Advisory Council in May 2022. The council, which met for the first time in June, brings together select sustainability leaders within the NYSE community of more than 2,400 listed companies to collectively identify and share global best practices that address ESG issues.

ICE announced new additions to its sustainable finance portfolio of products, including the acquisition of Urgentem, a provider of global corporate emissions and climate transition data that provides ESG attributes and indicators for thousands of publicly traded companies globally. ICE also launched the ICE ESG Geo-Analyzer, an on-demand platform that leverages ICE’s geospatial data modelling to provide climate risk and social impact data and analytics for properties and communities throughout the U.S.

ICE’s sustainability report and more information about ICE’s approach to sustainability can be found by visiting: https://www.ice.com/ESG.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Other products, services, or company names mentioned herein are the property of, and may be the service mark or trademark of, their respective owners. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 — Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.

Category: Corporate

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP

Contacts

ICE Media Contact:



Josh King



[email protected]

(212) 656-2490



[email protected]

ICE Investor Contact:



Mary Caroline O’Neal



[email protected]

(770) 738-2151



[email protected]