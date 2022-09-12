Motorola Solutions Showcases Video Security and Access Control Portfolio at GSX 2022

New hardware, software and cloud-based solutions demonstrate the benefits of integrated technologies for safety and security

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced new innovations within its integrated video security and access control portfolio, which allows security operations to detect and analyze incidents in real-time for improved efficiency, safety and security. New hardware, software and cloud-based solutions will be on display at GSX 2022 (Sept. 12-14 in Atlanta).

“It’s been an exciting year for us and we continue to invest in our video security and access control business,” said John Kedzierski, senior vice president, Video Security & Access Control. “We’re focusing on innovations that help organizations save time and effort in detecting potential concerns, so they can be more efficient and effective in their responses to help keep their employees, guests and property safe.”

New at GSX

Motorola Solutions’ new Ava Flex camera is an entry-point solution that brings intelligence and ease of use to any organization. The camera’s Wi-Fi capability makes it easy to deploy for businesses with one or multiple locations. When used with the Ava Aware cloud video management system, it provides AI-based video and audio analytics, as well as features including proactive alerts, similarity search, occupancy counting, anomaly detection and more. This indoor camera is able to operate in low-light conditions with night vision.

“The new Ava Flex is ideal for businesses, with either single locations or multiple distributed sites, that are looking for a lower barrier to entry for cloud-based, AI cameras,” said Tormod Ree, senior director, Cloud Video Security, Motorola Solutions. “It’s simple to install and operate and provides advanced functionality and sensory capabilities typically not available in an entry-range camera.”

Also at GSX, Motorola Solutions will showcase the latest innovations from across its video security and access control portfolio, including:

The new Ava Flex and the Ava Aware cloud video security system in booth #2508.

End-to-end video security and access control solutions, including the integration of video footage and access activity together in both the Openpath and the Ava Security systems in booth #2508.

Additionally, Pelco, a Motorola Solutions Company, will showcase the new Pelco Calipsa cloud-based, AI-powered analytics that verify alarms, detect tampering and assess the health of cameras in real time. Pelco is in booth #2409.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

