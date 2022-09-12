Sustainable Steel Producer DeAcero Chooses Aera Decision Cloud™ to Automate Decision Making and Create Customer-Centric Business

In First Six Months, Reduces Order Fulfillment Risk and Improves Key Service Metric

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–North American Supply Chain Executive Summit — Aera Technology, the Decision Intelligence company, today announced from the North American Supply Chain Executive Summit (NASCES), a partnership with DeAcero — an international, integrated steel recycling and manufacturing company — to enable a customer-centric, dynamic operations model for DeAcero using the Aera Decision Cloud™ platform.

Through the agreement with Aera, DeAcero is using key capabilities of the Aera Decision Cloud platform to prevent service risks and improve order management throughout the lifecycle of every customer order. In the first six months of the partnership, DeAcero started increasing its Perfect Order key service metric by 1-2 percentage points each month for sales orders across its Mesh & Wire business — a division representing nearly 60% of its total sales orders worldwide.

DeAcero is the leading producer of long steel and reinforcing steel in Mexico and is also its largest recycler. The company has a long-established presence in the US, Europe, and South America. While DeAcero’s sustainability numbers are impressive — generating just 10% of the carbon footprint of traditional steel production — its product and services portfolio is as well with 9,000 product SKUs across six categories and seven vertical markets with 90 industrial sub-sectors.

According to Raul Gutierrez Duran, VP Supply Chain, DeAcero Group, and CEO of DeAcero Logistics, the company chose to work with Aera for its technology experience, platform innovation, collaborative approach, and ability to configure a solution for DeAcero’s needs and scale this to other parts of the business.

“The Aera team understood our vision for one platform to detect issues, determine actions, and improve decision making in a faster, better way across our organization,” said Gutierrez. “Partnering with Aera has enabled us to expedite our digital transformation journey, accelerate insights and actions, and realize valuable outcomes.”

Gattorna Alignment, a global supply chain thought leader, was instrumental in connecting DeAcero with the Aera team. “We felt it was important that DeAcero consider a range of options to support its initiative, so we proposed that Aera Technology be included as a new and innovative solution. Aera then faced a very stringent evaluation process against industry heavyweights, as DeAcero is an impressive and fast-moving privately-owned international steel company that has high expectations. Aera came out on top for this application,” said Dr John Gattorna and Deborah Ellis, partners, Gattorna Alignment.

Aera Decision Cloud is purpose-built for Decision Intelligence — the digitization, augmentation, and automation of decision making. From the platform, users can access a set of pre-built decision-making capabilities called Aera Cognitive Skills™ to make and execute decisions for demand forecasting, planning, inventory, logistics, procurement, finance, revenue, and more. Through Aera Developer™, the platform’s integrated development environment (IDE), users can further build on the platform, creating their own Skills or modifying any deployed Aera Skills.

“DeAcero has been driving transformative change since its inception, building a truly integrated and sustainable business — and now, actively adopting Decision Intelligence to build a customer-centric organization,” said Fred Laluyaux, CEO, Aera Technology. “We are proud to partner with a global innovator and collaborate closely to enable the DeAcero team to experience the advantages of digital decision making.”

About DeAcero

Founded in 1952 in downtown Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, today DeAcero is a leading producer of long steel, wires, and reinforcing steel. Known for a production model that is entirely sustainable — relying on scrap, not CO2-producing iron ore — DeAcero has built a multi-billion dollar, integrated steel recycling and manufacturing company and is Mexico’s leading producer of long steel and reinforcing steel and its largest recycler. DeAcero continues to add longstanding value in the US, Europe, and South America. DeAcero provides a diversified suite of both upstream and downstream sustainable steel products for the industrial sector, oil and gas, agriculture, hardware and tooling, automotive, construction, and more. For more information, visit www.deacero.com.

Aera Technology

Aera Technology is the Decision Intelligence company that makes business agility happen. The company’s innovative cloud platform integrates with existing systems to make and execute business decisions in real time. In the era of digital acceleration, Aera helps enterprises around the world transform how they respond to the ever-changing environment. For more information, visit www.aeratechnology.com.

