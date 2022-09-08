Intertek Acumen Security Chosen to Support OpenSSL 3.0 FIPS Validation Effort

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, announces that Intertek Acumen Security, its full-service security certification provider, has entered into a multi-year agreement with the OpenSSL Management Committee (OMC) to provide Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) certification services to its users. The OMC manages governance for the OpenSSL Project, which develops and maintains OpenSSL software used for applications that secure communications over computer networks.

OpenSSL is the most widely used open-source cryptographic library in the world. Under the agreement, the most recent version 3.0 of OpenSSL software has obtained FIPS 140-2 validation, which has been highly anticipated by the information and communications technology (ICT) community and OpenSSL users.

As a result of this agreement, Intertek Acumen Security is lab of record for the FIPS 140-2 Rebrand Validation of OpenSSL v3.0 until September 2026, when the module expires. A successful FIPS 140 validation can be essential to vendors selling ICT products in U.S. and international markets. FIPS 140 has also proliferated into other verticals, like healthcare (HIPAA) and the financial industry. Vendors interested in rebranding this module in their own name are required to go through the OMC and Intertek Acumen Security.

Tim Corcoran, Vice President at Intertek, said: “It is an honor and an achievement for Intertek Acumen Security to be selected as the exclusive provider for this validation effort. It is a true recognition of our proficiency in developing custom tools and processes to offer a best-of-breed certification experience to our clients by leveraging our considerable experience in FIPS 140 validation.”

On behalf of OpenSSL, Business Operations Manager Martin Koci, said: “We are delighted that the latest OpenSSL module has now achieved FIPS 140-2 validation. The benefits of working closely with the experts at Intertek Acumen Security have resulted in a much-improved module covering more algorithms and greater capability than our previous modules. We are looking forward to our continued working relationship with Intertek Acumen Security and would recommend them as one of the top FIPS 140 testing laboratories.”

For more than 30 years, Intertek has been a leader in cybersecurity and cellular connectivity testing, providing a complete range of services needed to allow clients to launch effective, secure connected products. With hundreds of experts across laboratories in North America, Europe, and Asia, including a large team focused exclusively on cybersecurity, Intertek can meet the needs of clients from manufacturers of mobile devices and network equipment, to smart refrigerators and connected garage door openers, allowing them to seize the opportunities the IoT revolution brings.

For more, visit: https://www.intertek.com/cybersecurity/fips140/

