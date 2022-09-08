Splunk Appoints Jason Lee as Chief Information Security Officer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#splunknews–Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the data platform leader for security and observability, today announced that Jason Lee has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), effective immediately. Lee will oversee all facets of global security to protect Splunk employees and customers, including cloud and application security, operations, threat management, penetration testing, risk, and customer trust.





Lee brings two decades of experience in technology with a strong focus on information security and operating mission-critical services. Most recently, he served as CISO of Zoom, where he was responsible for the security of the platform and its customers, which include some of the world’s largest enterprises. Prior to Zoom, Lee served as Senior Vice President of Security Operations at Salesforce. He also spent more than 15 years at Microsoft, where held various security operations roles.

“Jason has critical experience at the most renowned tech brands operating in cloud-first, big data environments,” said Gary Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Splunk. “He understands the importance of safeguarding our customers’ data and our intellectual property. I’m confident in his ability to lead our global security organization, continue its mission of securely building, deploying and operating our services.”

“I know the value Splunk brings as a security partner to organizations and governments firsthand, and I’m thrilled to lead the global security team,” said Lee. “I’m committed to helping advance Splunk’s proactive cybersecurity strategy and ensuring trust in its products, while fostering security innovations that can be passed on to Splunk customers.”

About Jason Lee

Jason Lee is a highly respected technology executive with 20 years of experience in information security and operating mission-critical services. He has served as Chief Information Security Officer of Zoom since June 2020. Prior to that role, he was Senior Vice President of Security Operations at Salesforce, where he led the delivery of critical end-to-end security operations including company-wide network and system security, incident response, threat intel, data protection, vulnerability management, intrusion detection, identity and access management, and the offensive security team. Before that, he spent 15 years at Microsoft and held various senior leadership roles, including as Principal Director of Security Engineering for the Windows and Devices division, as well as Senior Director of Developer Services. In the latter role, he oversaw the design and management of the mission-critical PKI for all products across the company. Lee holds a B.A. from Washington State University.

