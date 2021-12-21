University of Phoenix President’s and Dean’s Lists Recognize Student Success

Recognition supports University of Phoenix students’ ability to share their success and progress with networks and employers

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix recently released its semi-annual President’s and Dean’s Lists to students, recognizing the success and progress of students who are achieving academic excellence in their programs of study. The President’s List identifies students who have achieved a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), whereas the Dean’s lists require a 3.5 or higher GPA for undergraduate degree program students, and a 3.7 GPA for master’s degree program students. Dean’s Lists recognition is awarded to bachelor’s and master’s degree students from the College of Business and Information Technology; College of Education; College of General Studies; College of Health Professions; College of Nursing; and College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

As the workforce market shifts toward addressing skills gaps and recognizing skills attainment by workers, the ability of individuals pursuing degrees to share their progress and incremental success through such methods as recognition lists and digital credentialing can support career mobility and proof of skills acquisition.

“Recognition of student success through President and Dean’s Lists is a traditional and time-honored practice,” states John Woods, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer. “In addition to that personal recognition, for working adult learners, it provides evidence of their academic commitment, progress and success for employers, colleagues and potential employers.”

To be eligible for Dean’s or President’s List recognition, students must complete a minimum of 12 credits during the previous six months, with the required minimum GPA for their program level, and have no failing grades. Students enrolled in courses that are longer than typical need to complete at least 9 credits.

“Becoming a dad changed the way I see the world and made me strive to be better,” states Jared Symm, student, Bachelor of Science in Business, who was recognized on the July 2022 President’s List. “Miles Davis said, ‘It’s not the note you play that’s the wrong note – It’s the note you play afterwards that makes it right or wrong.’ Being someone my kids look up to is important to me and this accomplishment helps me recognize that I’m playing the right notes.”

The recognition offered by these lists is further enhanced by the university’s progress of its skills-tagged curriculum and digital badging, and the issuing of over 20,000 badges in the last year, for skills obtained in undergraduate, graduate, and professional development courses. Currently, more than 85% of University of Phoenix programs open for new enrollment are now skills mapped.

The university works with labor market researchers including Lightcast™, formerly Emsi Burning Glass, and expert faculty in their fields, to identify, tag, and map employer sought-after skills in curriculum, and students’ progress are made visible through their profile dashboard. Students can then claim digital badges, using the Credly platform, to display skills across multiple platforms including resumes, social media and digital platforms as proof of learning for potential employers, current employers, and colleagues.

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

