MEXC Listed Web 3.0 Infrastructure Project Point Network on September 5

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 6, 2022) – On September 5, the Web 3.0 infrastructure project Point Network (POINT) was listed on the world-renowned cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC. The heading on the website is: “World’s First Full Web 3.0 Implementation”.

MEXC x Point

And the Point Labs’ definition is simple: “Web 3.0 is a decades-long dream of technologists about the next generation of the internet, designed to be without any central point of control on any level, and thus completely resistant to censorship and mass-surveillance. Bittorrent decentralized file sharing, Bitcoin decentralized money, and the real Web 3.0 is supposed to decentralized the rest of the internet.”

Point Network is a project designed for radical decentralization of every major component of the internet stack. It does not rely on centralized infrastructure, such as storage, domain names, etc, and instead uses decentralized alternatives for each layer: the .point domains are on Point Chain, the storage is on Arweave, and the native access is achieved by having their own web3 Point Browser, with Point Wallet integrated. On Point Network, developers can build decentralized identity solutions, decentralized social networking, and many other applications-the “Roadmap to Web3” vision scrolls many screens to the right.

Roadmap to Web3

According to the official information from Point Network, the backers of the project include Sino Global Capital, Arweave, FTX, Chorus Ventures and Prycto, among others. POINT is a utility token, which is used for gas fees on this new network, but also can be applied to a variety of other web3 use cases. For example, it can be used to pay for native blockchain subscriptions to content creators, paid content on decentralized communities, as a micropayment for storage when uploading content, and so on.

They have just launched the mainnet on September 1, and trading of POINT started on MEXC on September 5.

Curious? Find out more about what they’re doing at pointnetwork.io.

About MEXC：

