INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Upstart Holdings, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – UPST

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (“Upstart”) (NASDAQ: UPST) breached their fiduciary duties to Upstart and its shareholders. If you are an Upstart shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of the Upstart Board of Directors (the “Board”) made, or caused Upstart to make, false and/or misleading statements, as well as whether they failed to disclose material adverse facts, about Upstart’s business, operations, prospects, and financial health. Specifically, Scott+Scott is investigating whether the Board failed to disclose material information, including whether: (1) that Upstart’s AI model could not adequately account for macroeconomic factors such as interest rates that impact the market-clearing price for loans; (2) that, as a result, Upstart was experiencing negative impact on its conversion rate; (3) that, as a result, Upstart was reasonably likely to use its balance sheet to fund loans; and (iv) as a result, statements about Upstart’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 9, 2022, after the market closed, Upstart announced its first quarter 2022 financial results in a press release. Upstart reduced its fiscal 2022 guidance, expecting revenue of approximately $1.25 billion and contribution margin of 48%. During the related conference call, Upstart’s Chief Financial Officer cited “rising interest rates and rising consumer delinquencies [as] putting downward pressure on conversion.”

On this news, Upstart’s stock price fell $43.52, or 56%, to close at $33.61 per share on May 10, 2022.

