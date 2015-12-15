Involio Raises $1.4m To Build A Social Marketplace

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – September 30, 2022) – Involio.com has concluded a $1.4 million capital raise with strong support from new investors.

Involio’s largest round of funding will be deployed into building its social marketplace for investors where users can share their investment portfolios, investment strategies and learn from other investors’ posted content through the Involio community.

Involio will allow verified creators to monetize their content. Creators can sell their investment strategy in the form of a course tied to their investment portfolio.

Involio is a unique spin on the creator economy, allowing investors with proven track records to post and update their investment portfolios, price targets and the plan behind their investments on the platform, along with content to monetize, such as strategy videos.

Other Involio users can discover and follow creators through Involio’s news feed, search tools and trending content.

The news of the successfully completed capital raise comes as WallStreetBets active users surpassed 12.2M and MEME ETF reported a 21.3% return on total equity volume trading volumes in 2021.

CEO Ryan Pace describes Involio as an “all in one platform where traders of varying experience levels can become content creators to monetize their investment knowledge. Aspiring traders can then use the platform as the ultimate source to kickstart their investments.“

About Involio

Involio is a unique platform that allows creators to use their existing marketing platforms, such as Twitter, Discord, or a personal website, more effectively.

Creators will use those platforms for what they’re best at – growing and interacting with their follower base while Involio will serve to build and monetize their content through a proprietary content delivery system.

Involio seeks to help users improve their investing knowledge and skills by learning from creators with expertise in various asset classes.

