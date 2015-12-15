JFrog Appoints Seasoned DevOps, Cloud and Security Leader Yvonne Wassenaar to its Board of Directors

Wassenaar Brings More than 30 Years’ Experience in Enterprise Software, Security, IoT and Cloud Leadership from Puppet, New Relic, VMware, and Accenture

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ACN #BoD—JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced former Puppet CEO, Yvonne Wassenaar, will join its Board of Directors and its Compensation Committee. With over 30 years of experience in enterprise software, cybersecurity, and cloud-native technologies, Wassenaar brings to JFrog a wealth of industry expertise and go-to-market acceleration strategies that will help drive the company’s advancement in the DevOps, security, and IoT markets.





“We are thrilled to have Yvonne join our Board of Directors. Her proven experience and perspective as an executive operator in our fast growing market will be invaluable as we continue to transform the future of DevOps, Security, and IoT in the enterprise,” said Shlomi Ben Haim, Co-Founder and CEO, JFrog. “Yvonne’s deep understanding of the domain coupled with her strong experience in scaling, diversifying, and transforming software businesses will be a compass for us as we continue to leap forward and help enterprises transform their software supply chain.”

An award-winning business executive and technology leader, Wassenaar has helped drive profitability and business impact across a variety of industries and functional areas including channel and alliances, sales optimization, marketing and customer success. Wassenaar’s corporate experience includes serving as CEO of Puppet, a DevOps pioneer; CEO of Airware, a provider of drone-powered analytics for the enterprise; CIO of New Relic, where she was a key player in taking the company public; CXO and numerous other senior leadership positions at VMware where she helped scale and accelerate the company’s growth; and as a Partner at Accenture for over 17 years, where she enabled clients around the globe to lead in their industries leveraging technology.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join JFrog in its mission to take a more holistic approach to secure the development and delivery of enterprise software – a notion I believe sets them apart and will lead to their DevOps platform becoming a gold standard for the industry,” said Wassenaar. “JFrog’s differentiated approach bridges the gap between developers, DevOps, Security, and IoT, enabling the company to have a universal, full lifecycle approach to binary management in a unified platform. I have long admired JFrog’s vision, leadership, and culture and am honored to join their Board of Directors.”

Wassenaar currently serves on the board and nomination and governance committee of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET), as well as on the board and audit committee for Forrester (NASDAQ: FORR), and Harvey Mudd College, and on the board of Rubrik (a private zero trust data management company). She previously served as a board director for Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and MuleSoft (NYSE: CRM), along with several private companies including Bitium, Airware, Puppet, and the Athena Alliance.

Wassenaar’s broad market impact earned her recognition as a Woman of Influence in Silicon Valley by the Silicon Valley Business Journal; placement on the Boardlist Top 20; the SF Business Times Public Company CIO Award Winner; and as a WSJ Woman of Note. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with a specialization in Computing from UCLA and a Master of Business Administration in Strategy and Operations from UCLA’s Anderson School of Business. For more information on Yvonne Wassenaar and how she plans to help JFrog reach its next phase of growth, read this blog.

