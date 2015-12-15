Kaplan Announces $30K Graduate School Tuition Sweepstakes

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#highered–To help a college student finance their graduate school education, Kaplan announces its 2022 $30K Tuition Sweepstakes. The sweepstakes is open through November 17 to all enrolled college students in the United States; Kaplan will draw one winner at random on November 23, with the winner being notified and announced shortly thereafter. Over the past two decades, Kaplan has held numerous sweepstakes and contests to help students further their educational and career goals, awarding tens of thousands of dollars in the process, with the 2022 sweeps bestowing the biggest single prize yet.

“The Kaplan sweepstakes prize of $30,000 can in many cases cover or nearly cover an entire year’s tuition at a graduate school, business school, law school, or medical school. One of our previous winners recently contacted us to say that winning our sweeps was ‘a turning point’ in his life. He recently finished his doctorate degree at a top ranked school. We are really excited to extend this opportunity again,” said Ashly Howton, executive director, campus outreach, Kaplan. “It’s our mission to help as many students as possible reach their goals and this latest exciting giveaway is just one of the ways we are doing that.”

To enter Kaplan’s $30K Tuition Sweepstakes, eligible undergraduate students can visit https://www.kaptest.com/forms/back-to-school-giveaway.

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, all of our employees across 27 countries continue Stanley’s mission, working with hundreds of thousands of students and professionals and 12,000 corporate and 4,000 school and university clients worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.

