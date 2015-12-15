KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bristol, a New-Home Community Situated Within the Award-Winning Tesoro Viejo Master Plan in Madera, California

Homebuilder offers personalized, new homes in a highly desirable Central Valley location, affordably priced from the $470,000s.





MADERA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Bristol, a new, single-family home community located within the award-winning Tesoro Viejo master plan in Madera, California. The community is situated northeast of Highway 41 and Tesoro Viejo Boulevard, close to shopping and dining at River Park Shopping Center and convenient to the Fresno area’s major employment centers. Bristol at Tesoro Viejo is also near Millerton Lake State Recreation Area, which offers boating, fishing and camping, and a short drive to Kings Canyon, Sequoia and Yosemite National Parks, which feature year-round outdoor recreation opportunities.

Bristol at Tesoro Viejo showcases many resort-style amenities, including the Ranch House clubhouse, several spas, a children’s splash zone, barbeque pavilion, state-of-the-art fitness center, amphitheater, large, heated pool with lap lanes and cabanas, and outdoor lounges with fireplaces, TVs and a kitchen. The new master-planned community also has over 400 acres of open space and parks as well as miles of walking and biking trails that weave through the rolling terrain, scenic vistas and banks of the San Joaquin River. Homeowners will appreciate the Town Center, which offers 3 million square feet of shopping and dining space, and The Hub, which currently houses a coffee bar and eatery.

The new homes at Bristol at Tesoro Viejo showcase attractive design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,700 to 2,500 square feet. Additionally, the new community is zoned for the popular Chawanakee Unified School District and home to Hillside Elementary TK-8 School and the future Rio Mesa High School.

“Bristol at Tesoro Viejo is convenient to shopping and dining in downtown Madera and to Highway 41, which provides easy access to the Fresno area’s major employers. The award-winning master-planned community also features numerous resort-style amenities as well as hundreds of acres of parks, open space and trails and is just a short drive to three national parks and the Sierra Nevada Mountains,” said Brian Kunec, Regional President, KB Home. “As with other KB Home communities, Bristol at Tesoro Viejo provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Bristol at Tesoro Viejo sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment only. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $470,000s.

