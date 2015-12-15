KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Woods Creek Highlands, Its Latest New-Home Community in Monroe, Washington

Homebuilder to offer personalized, new homes in a highly desirable Snohomish County location, affordably priced from the mid $700,000s





MONROE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Woods Creek Highlands, a new community of single-family homes situated in the highly desirable city of Monroe, Washington. The community is located on the corner of Chain Lake Road and 134th Street Southeast, close to U.S. Route 2, Highway 522 and Interstate 405, providing easy access to Microsoft’s Redmond headquarters, Boeing at Paine Field in Everett and the major employment centers in Seattle and Bellevue. Woods Creek Highlands is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Monroe and a short drive to the Cascade Mountains and Stevens Pass for outdoor recreation, including skiing, hiking and camping. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Al Borlin Park and Centennial Park, which feature access to the Skykomish River, walking trails, open space, and picnic and barbeque areas.

The new homes at Woods Creek Highlands showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,800 to 2,700 square feet. Community amenities will include a future park with open space.

“Woods Creek Highlands is situated in the charming city of Monroe, Washington, just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment and convenient to the Seattle metro area’s major employment centers. The community is near several parks, which provide access to the scenic Skykomish River as well as a short drive to skiing, hiking and camping in the Cascade Mountains,” said Ryan Kemp, President of KB Home’s Seattle division. “As with other KB Home communities, Woods Creek Highlands provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Woods Creek Highlands sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $700,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

Contacts

Craig LeMessurier, KB Home



925-580-1583



[email protected]