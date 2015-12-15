KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Legends, a New-Home Community Within the Highly Desirable Gladden Farms Master Plan in Marana, Arizona

Homebuilder’s new community offers personalized, new homes in the northwest Tucson area, affordably priced from the low $300,000s.





MARANA, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BuiltOnRelationships–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of The Legends, a new-home community situated within the popular Gladden Farms master plan in Marana, Arizona. The neighborhood is located just north of West Tangerine Road near Interstate 10, providing easy access to Tucson’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment at the Tucson Premium Outlets® and The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain. The master-planned community boasts numerous amenities, including miles of paved walking trails, open space, parks, sports fields and one of the largest children’s splash pads in Southern Arizona. Gladden Farms features the on-site, state-of-the-art Gladden Farms Elementary School, which is part of the award-winning Marana Unified School District.

The one-story floor plans at The Legends at Gladden Farms showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s homes feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,200 to 2,100 square feet.

“Our new community, The Legends at Gladden Farms, features a collection of single-story homes in the desirable northwest Tucson area. The master-planned community hosts numerous amenities and is close to shopping, dining, entertainment and local schools,” said Amy McReynolds, President of KB Home’s Tucson division. “As with other KB Home communities, The Legends at Gladden Farms provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Legends at Gladden Farms sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $300,000s.

