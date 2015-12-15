KBRA Credit Profile Introduces KCP Credit Alerts

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–We are pleased to announce KCP Credit Alerts, providing KCP clients with timely updates on recent developments affecting CMBS collateral. Given the continued uncertainly in the markets today and client needs, KCP Credit Alerts was created to meet the markets’ increased focus on CMBS credit risk.

Examples of KCP Credit Alerts you will receive include:

Loan-level credit intelligence

Tenant news

KCP value/loss adjustments

In conjunction with KCP’s Exposure Groups, clients will now benefit from added visibility on developing news that impacts CRE. Exposure Groups offers curated lists with the following benefits:

Identifies exposure outside of the top 5 tenants

Includes shadow anchored and non-collateral tenants

Map search results

Overlay custom portfolio to easily identify credit risk

Discover why KCP is trusted by CMBS investors and traders as the go-to platform for analyzing and proactively identifying CRE credit risk across the CMBS universe: kcp.kbra.com

About KCP

KBRA Credit Profile (KCP), a division of KBRA Analytics, is committed to our industry-leading position in monthly CMBS surveillance and credit analysis. Our team of 35+ analysts deliver timely, proactive, and thoughtful analysis of the credit risk underlying more than 1,200 CMBS transactions including Conduit, SASB, and FREMF.

About KBRA Analytics

KBRA Analytics, LLC (KBRA Analytics) is our premier product platform for high quality data and advanced analytics. Our seasoned teams of industry specialists across each product provide unparalleled insight creating a foundation of deeper analysis and rapid discovery for users. KBRA Analytics is an affiliate of Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA). KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada, and with credit rating affiliates registered in the EU and UK.

