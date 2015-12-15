Thomas F. Jasper Joins Board at Humanetics

Mr. Jasper brings significant expertise in financial management, corporate development, and government relations

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Humanetics Corporation (Humanetics), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company pioneering radiation countermeasures, adjunctive oncology therapies, and pulmonary protective therapies for COVID-19, has announced the addition of Minneapolis businessperson Tom Jasper to its board of directors.

“Tom has been an investor and advisor to the Company for several years,” said Ronald J. Zenk, Chief Executive Officer at Humanetics. “He has exceptional expertise in both strategy and corporate development and brings deep experience in financial management, government relations, and corporate governance. Tom’s energy and acumen have already contributed to our positive momentum at Humanetics.”

“I’m excited to start my service on the board of directors and to begin working alongside my fellow directors and the management team at Humanetics to deliver shareholder value,” Mr. Jasper said. “From my first interaction with the company, I understood the very real potential to solve urgent and unmet medical needs for our armed forces, first responders, civilian populations, cancer radiation therapy patients, and those recovering from serious cases of COVID-19. The management team has done great work developing BIO 300 for these important missions.”

BIO 300 is undergoing a phase 2b trial evaluating the clinical utility of the drug to protect lung tissues against the long-term effects of COVID-19, and recently completed a phase 1b/2a clinical trial in lung cancer patients. BIO 300 has also received significant attention, funding, and research for its potential to mitigate the harmful effects of radiation among warfighters and civilians in the event of a nuclear attack or radiological incident. Given current world events, the need for such a product has escalated significantly.

Mr. Jasper is currently the Managing Partner of Protagonist Path LLC, a privately held investment and advisory firm. The firm makes investments across multiple industries and provides advisory services to its clients. Previously, Mr. Jasper was the Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer of TCF Financial Corporation. He served as a board member at TCF from 2012 through 2019 and as the company’s Chief Financial Officer from 2006 to 2012. As COO, Mr. Jasper was responsible for strategy and corporate development, as well as other corporate functions including investor relations, government relations, legal, human capital management, finance, and corporate operations. He was instrumental to TCF’s successful growth and diversification during his 18-year career at the company. Mr. Jasper has extensive leadership experience in a variety of debt and equity offerings in various economic and interest rate environments, as well as ample experience in federal government and regulatory relations.

