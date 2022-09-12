Kingston Announces Hardware-Encrypted IronKey Keypad 200 USB Drive

Alphanumeric Keypad for PIN Access

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FIPS1403Level3–Kingston Digital, Inc., the Flash memory affiliate of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced the release of the Kingston IronKey™ Keypad 200 (KP200), the industry’s first drive to deliver the latest FIPS 140-3 Level 3 security for your data.





The IronKey™ Keypad 200 is built with robust protection and flexibility of use in mind — offering XTS-AES 256-bit hardware-based encryption in a feature-rich and OS-independent alphanumeric keypad. KP200 incorporates a built-in rechargeable battery, so users can unlock the drive using the keypad for easy-to-use PIN access, without using software. Once unlocked, users can access their data by plugging the drive into any device that supports USB Type-A Flash storage, making it a plug-and-play device across IT ecosystems.

KP200 is FIPS-140-3 Level 3 (Pending) certified for military-grade security, and the drive’s circuitry is coated with tamper-evident, tough epoxy to prevent access to its internal components without damaging them. For another level of protection, the keypad is coated with a protective polymer layer to prevent the analysis of fingerprints on the keys.

KP200 supports a multi-PIN option, allowing the use of separate Admin or User PINs. KP200 locks the User PIN after ten failed login attempts, but if both PINs are enabled the Admin can be used to restore a User PIN and access to the drive. If the Admin PIN itself is incorrectly entered ten times in a row, the built-in Brute Force attack protection will crypto-erase the drive, permanently destroying the data and resetting the device. Additionally, KP200 can safeguard against malware from untrusted systems with two different Read-Only modes, empowering Admin to write-protect the drive during a specific session or globally across all User sessions.

“The Kingston IronKey KP200 is the first drive to successfully pass certification lab testing for the latest FIPS 140-3 Level 3 military-grade security level from NIST,” said Richard Kanadjian, encrypted unit manager at Kingston. “With no need for software and ease of use of the keypad, KP200 is the best solution for those looking for flexibility while maintaining the highest-level security for storing sensitive data on the go.”

KP200 adds security enhancements for FIPS 140-3 Level 3:

– Minimum PIN length goes from 7 to 8 digits (max is 15) for stronger PIN security



– No factory-preset PIN – User must set up PIN upon first use



– Periodic self-testing to ensure fully-functional security features – KP200 will shut down if a problem is detected



– Automatic shutdown under excessive thermal and voltage conditions



– Enhanced Random Number Generator to strengthen encryption key generation

The Kingston IronKey Keypad 200 has available storage capacities ranging from 8GB – 128GB and is backed by a limited three-year warranty, with free technical support, and the legendary Kingston reliability. For more information, visit kingston.com.

Kingston IronKey Keypad 200 Part Number Capacity IKKP200/8GB 8GB IronKey Keypad 200 IKKP200/16GB 16GB IronKey Keypad 200 IKKP200/32GB 32GB IronKey Keypad 200 IKKP200/64GB 64GB IronKey Keypad 200 IKKP200/128GB 128GB IronKey Keypad 200

Kingston IronKey Keypad 200 Features and Specifications:

Dimensions (drive with sleeve): 80mm x 20mm x 10.5mm

