OMNIVISION First to Bring High Dynamic Range 4K Video Conferencing to Laptop PCs

New OV08X is the industry’s only 9.2MP, 0.7-micron image sensor to provide 4K resolution for the next generation thinner and lighter laptops; enables new autoframing and human presence detection features

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display technology, today announced the OV08X, the industry’s only 9.2 megapixel (MP) CMOS image sensor with pixel size at 0.7-micron, enabling 4K resolution in a 1/5.7-inch optical format. The OV08X can be used in the most stringent 4mm y-dimension module laptops with 16:10 (1920×1200) aspect ratio monitors. It is the first image sensor for the laptop market to integrate a four-cell color filter array and on-chip hardware remosaic, providing high-quality, 9.2 MP Bayer output in real time.





“Users no longer have to rely on their external webcams for high-quality video calls. OMNIVISION’s OV08X image sensor allows high-end and flagship notebook designers to create the thinnest possible devices with high-resolution 4K cameras,” said Akeem Chen, product marketing manager, OMNIVISION. “We have also addressed many work- and learn-from-home user needs with the new OV08X, including autoframing, human presence detection, and high dynamic range (HDR) image capture.”

OV08X Supports the Latest Laptop Trends

The 4K resolution OV08X image sensor supports AI-tuned autoframing, which keeps the user in the center of the screen during video calls, and field of view can be customized. Human presence detection is a relatively new and high-demand feature that allows for touch-free logins and auto-locks. The sensor is built with a low-power image signal processor to provide leading-edge light sensing mode and ultra-low power to maximize battery life.

Additional Feature Highlights of the OV08X

Built on OMNIVISION’s PureCel®Plus-S stacked-die technology for a small module footprint

Outputs 4K video at 30 frames per second

Utilizes four-cell pixel binning with two-exposure staggered HDR timing to minimize motion artifacts and capture crisp, clear video in difficult lighting conditions

The OV08X image sensor is sampling now and will be in mass production in December 2022. For more information, contact your OMNIVISION sales representative: www.ovt.com/contact-sales.

About OMNIVISION

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones, security and surveillance, automotive, computing, medical, and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today’s commercial devices. Find out more at www.ovt.com.

OMNIVISION™, PureCel®Plus-S, and the OMNIVISION logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OMNIVISION. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

