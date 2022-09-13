KIOXIA Introduces Industrial Grade BiCS FLASH 3D Flash Memory

Fifth Generation Devices Deliver Reliability, Ruggedness and Support for Industrial Temperatures

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KumoScale—KIOXIA America, Inc. has introduced new Industrial Grade flash memory devices. This new lineup utilizes the latest generation KIOXIA BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory with 3-bit-per-cell (triple-level cell, TLC) technology, and is available in a 132-BGA package. Densities range from 512 gigabits (64 gigabytes) to 4 terabits (512 gigabytes) to support the unique requirements of industrial applications – including telecommunication, networking, embedded computing and much more.





The storage requirements for many industrial applications stand in stark contrast to those of SSDs designed to be housed in climate-controlled data centers – including the need for extended temperature ranges and the ability to maintain high reliability and performance in rugged operating conditions. Designed with these needs in mind, the new KIOXIA devices support a wide temperature range (-40°C to +85°C) and offer suitable products for the industrial market.

Due to the fact that flash memory cell performance and reliability improve with a smaller number of bits per cell, the new KIOXIA devices feature 1-bit-per-cell (single-level cell, SLC) mode for applications that require faster read/write times and high cell endurance.

As one of the largest suppliers of flash memory, KIOXIA is committed to supporting multiple industrial grade solutions and accommodating applications that have long life cycles. “The addition of next-generation Industrial Grade BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory continues our commitment to supporting the industrial market segment,” said Brian Kumagai, director of business development for KIOXIA America, Inc. “KIOXIA also offers wide temperature range (-40°C to +85°C) low density SLC flash memory solutions designed to support industrial applications.”

Sampling of the new KIOXIA Industrial Grade flash memory devices commenced earlier this year, with mass production expected late in the fourth quarter of 2022.

KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD and software solutions that enrich people’s lives and expand society’s horizons. The company’s innovative BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory technology is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers.

In every mention of a KIOXIA product: Product density is identified based on the density of memory chip(s) within the Product, not the amount of memory capacity available for data storage by the end user. Consumer-usable capacity will be less due to overhead data areas, formatting, bad blocks, and other constraints, and may also vary based on the host device and application. For details, please refer to applicable product specifications. The definition of 1KB = 2^10 bytes = 1,024 bytes. The definition of 1Gb = 2^30 bits = 1,073,741,824 bits. The definition of 1GB = 2^30 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes. 1Tb = 2^40 bits = 1,099,511,627,776 bits.

