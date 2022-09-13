Latest Open Source Software Frees Valuable Space on Embedded Devices, Provides Flexibility Selecting Hardware Devices

With new centralized storage of network routing table, Luos solves resource issue for tiny devices

BORDEAUX, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT—Luos, maker of open source software for edge and embedded distributed systems, today announced its latest software update which saves significant space on resource-constrained multipoint control units (MCU) while providing more flexibility in choosing which MCU to use.

Now, the routing table information is stored centrally so it’s no longer necessary for every node to receive and store the routing table. Users are able to choose which nodes receive the network routing table, saving valuable space on resource-constrained MCUs.

With Luos’ topology detection feature, a detailed topology map of the network (routing table) is created to view hardware, the services that compose it, and their physical location. Developers are able to easily hot plug boards and add features to an existing system.

“This new feature allows us to send the routing table to nodes according to our choices,” said François Leborne, research and development manager at Nimbl’bot. “If it’s a driver, for example, and it has to handle only requests, it’s useless to store the whole network topology. Luos is compatible with any type of MCU, even the smallest on the market, in terms of resources giving users complete freedom of choice in determining which MCU to select.”

The request for the new feature came directly from the Discord community for edge and embedded developers, a community to exchange projects, issues, and ideas – sharing their knowledge and skills. Nearly 4,000 developers worldwide have joined the free, open site.

The Discord community has grown quickly since being made available several months ago. Members have helped others to debug and with configuration issues, provided advice on the best hardware for a particular project, and posted links to share resources and information.

The Luos team is developing an open-source solution using microservices concepts for embedded and edge systems. This makes it easy to share and reuse functionality in project implementations that include the Internet of Things (IoT) and embedded applications.

The Luos microservices architecture provides flexibility for unlimited project possibilities – running as a single service on a single node (physical component “hardware” running Luos) or several services on several nodes. For example, an intelligent agriculture system that can automatically irrigate a plot of land; a facial recognition robot that can identify the emotions in a face; or a smart parking system that can identify and monitor available spaces.

Go to the technical tutorial to learn more and for more about the latest Luos software update and its capabilities register for the upcoming event on September 15 at 9 am Pacific time.

About Luos



Founded in 2018 in Bordeaux, France, Luos provides a simple and lightweight containerization platform that enables a microservices architecture for edge and embedded systems. Its powerful modular design can be used to simplify and link any hardware component and application code together as a single system image making management and updates easier. To learn more about Luos visit luos.io.

