KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. to Present at Deutsche Bank’s 30th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (“KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) announced today that Patrick Mattson, President and Chief Operating Officer, will present at Deutsche Bank’s 30th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 11:40AM ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.

Contacts

MEDIA:
Cara Major or Miles Radcliffe-Trenner

(212) 750-8300

[email protected]

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Jack Switala

(212) 763-9048

[email protected]

